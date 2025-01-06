Golden Globes 2025: The full list of winners and nominees
The Golden Globe Awards winners for 2025 have been announced.
The Golden Globe Awards winners for 2025 have been announced.
LaPaglia, accompanied by her 'BBFs' podcast co-host Josh Richards, turned heads in a plunging gown for her first major carpet moment singer her breakup from Bryan
Tim King, a 53-year-old Illinois man, tells PEOPLE the gift is estimated to be from 1978, when he was around 6 years old
The von Trapp Family Singers performed across the globe until their final performance in 1955
Dame Joan Collins looked ultra-chic at the weekend as she soaked up the sun's rays dressed in a fitted leather jacket and a baker boy cap. See glam photos...
“It’s pretty thrilling to go through life with Ted Danson,” she tells PEOPLE of her husband, whom she married in 1995
YouTube bravely decided to leave the comments feature enabled when they posted the trailer for Meghan Markle’s new show. And while one might say it’s unfair to judge an eight-episode show on the basis of a 110-second trailer, the plebs of YouTube clearly have no such qualms. The trailer racked up over 27,000 comments in its first 72 hours, with some of the musings becoming a mini-viral sensation in their own right. The high numbers may be partly down to the fact that Meghan has disabled comments
McCarthy wore a custom Christian Siriano hot pink jumpsuit with a multitiered ruffled cloak
The actor shares his youngest child with Tiffany Chen
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively won’t be attending the Golden Globe Award, despite Reynolds’s film Deadpool & Wolverine clinching a Golden Globe nomination.
Cara Delevingne shocks fans with a 'pregnancy' photo, reveals American Horror Story role, and reflects on a transformative 2024.
Demi Moore landed the first acting award of her career — yes, career — after taking home the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. She won for her go-for-broke performance as an aging celebrity in the body horror satire “The Substance.” “I’m in shock right now. I’ve been doing …
The actor is up for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in television at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards
The actress and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum defined her personal style and discussed collaborating with stylist Danyul Brown.
Baena and Plaza worked together on several projects over the years, including 'Life After Beth' (2014) and 'Spin Me Round' (2022)
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a heartfelt statement following the death of Edward Pettifer
The Prince and Princess of Wales had an memorable snowball fight back in 2016 - discover the incredible backstory behind the iconic images...
Dano Mason welcomes the province's strategy to clean up encampments by offering people housing, but he says any plan needs to take into account all the reasons people are where they are, including the bonds between them.
Gomez, who wore a blue satin Prada gown at the awards ceremony, and Blanco got engaged in December
Perez’s longtime friend Kendall Jenner also attended the party at Lucky Strike on Jan. 4
Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, the "Conclave" and "Emilia Pérez" casts were celebrated at the 36th annual ceremony The post Nicole Kidman Breaks Down in Tears Honoring Late Mother at Palm Springs Awards Gala appeared first on TheWrap.