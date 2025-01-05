Golden Globes 2025 – live: Red carpet, how to watch and who’s nominated

Hollywood is preparing for its first awards ceremony of 2025, as the Golden Globe Awards take place tonight (Sunday 5 January).

The annual event recognizes both film and television hits. This year’s awards is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

Nominees were announced on December 9: the divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leads the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominates the TV categories.

Other films in contention for trophies include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere.

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance.

The Awards will be broadcast on CBS, and US audiences can stream the show on Paramount+. There is no official channel to watch the ceremony in the UK.

Golden Globes 2025

When and how to watch the ceremony

14:10 , Roisin O'Connor

The 2025 Golden Globes are just around the corner, ready to kick off awards season and celebrate the best in TV and film from the past year.

This year's ceremony comes three years after its 2022 ceremony was boycotted following a 2021 exposé by the Los Angeles Times, accusing its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), of a lack of diversity.

The organization has since reformed, expelling problematic voters and expanding its membership from around 85 to 300, including 10 percent Black representation.

Here's how to tune in:

Who will win - and who should win?

12:00 , Kevin Perry

Who do The Independent's writers think will end up going home triumphant tonight - and who do they think actually deserves to?

Louis Chilton and Adam White survey the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from The Substance and Baby Reindeer to Nobody Wants This and Anora:

Can Nikki Glaser be the new Ricky Gervais and give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?

11:03 , Kevin Perry

Last May, Nikki Glaser tackled the greatest quarterback in the history of American football and made herself a star in the process. Even comedy greats were impressed by Glaser's roast of Tom Brady.

"No one is gonna do a better roast set than that," Conan O'Brien told her, adding that all future roasts will be measured against it. "Where is it on the Nikki Glaser scale? 'It's a 6.2.' That's pretty good, but it's not her 10."

Where will her Golden Globes set measure on the Glaser scale? Read on for more:

Ricky Gervais on the jokes he'd tell if he were hosting this year

10:02 , Kevin Perry

Five-time Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais has revealed how he'd kick off his monologue if he had Nikki Glaser's job this year, writing on social media:

"Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards. What a year it's been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren't content with only being part of the second biggest paedo ring in the world…"

Read more of Gervais's non-PC jokes here:

When and how to watch the Golden Globes

09:00 , Kevin Perry

Here's everything you need to know about how to tune into this year's ceremony:

Golden Globes 2025 nominations see Ariana Grande and Glen Powell up for first awards

08:01 , Kevin Perry

Host Nikki Glaser's most controversial jokes and roasts

07:00 , Kevin Perry

On Robert De Niro:

"I can't even believe I get to share this stage with you tonight, Robert De Niro. And by this stage, I mean the final one of your life."

Read on for more of Nikki Glaser's most daring and controversial jokes:

Who will win - and who should win?

06:10 , Kevin Perry

Louis Chilton and Adam White survey the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from The Substance and Baby Reindeer to Nobody Wants This and Anora:

Ricky Gervais gave new Golden Globes host a humbling piece of advice

05:09 , Kevin Perry

Nikki Glaser says Ricky Gervais had some words of wisdom for her after she took the Golden Globes gig: "'You've not one of them. Don't try to walk out there acting like you're an A-lister. Just because you're invited—you wouldn't be if you weren't the host."

Here's what else he had to say:

When and how to watch the Golden Globes

04:08 , Kevin Perry

Here's everything you need to know about how to tune into this year's ceremony:

Emilia Perez sets Golden Globes record with 10 nods — even though critics hated it

02:30 , Kevin Perry

Shortly after Emilia Pérez arrived on Netflix on November 13 — following a limited theatrical run — The Atlantic called it a "film impossible to have mild feelings about." Well, the votes are in and the Golden Globes loved it.

Jacques Audiard's Spanish-language musical about a transgender cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) received a record 10 nominations on Monday (December 9), making it the most nominated comedy or musical film in the awards show's history.

Here are the rest of this year's nominees:

Golden Globes 2025 nominations see Ariana Grande and Glen Powell up for first awards

01:05 , Kevin Perry

Host Nikki Glaser's most controversial jokes

00:04 , Kevin Perry

On losing her virginity:

"I'm bad at sex. That's what I've concluded. It's fine, I'm okay with it, because I got a late start. I'm learning. I didn't have sex until I was 21 because I was saving myself for Jesus, which luckily that was my gardener's name. So that worked out. Yeah, I found a loophole in my dad's rule."

Read on for more of Nikki Glaser's most daring and controversial jokes:

Who will win - and who should win?

Saturday 4 January 2025 23:03 , Kevin Perry

Louis Chilton and Adam White survey the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from The Substance and Baby Reindeer to Nobody Wants This and Anora:

Emilia Perez shines in 2025 nominations

Saturday 4 January 2025 22:10 , Kevin Perry

Can Nikki Glaser be the new Ricky Gervais and give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?

Saturday 4 January 2025 21:08 , Kevin Perry

Last May, Nikki Glaser tackled the greatest quarterback in the history of American football and made herself a star in the process. Even comedy greats were impressed by Glaser’s roast of Tom Brady.

“No one is gonna do a better roast set than that,” Conan O’Brien told her, adding that all future roasts will be measured against it. “Where is it on the Nikki Glaser scale? ‘It’s a 6.2.’ That’s pretty good, but it’s not her 10.”

Where will her Golden Globes set measure on the Glaser scale? Read on for more:

Nikki Glaser says she's so ready to host the Golden Globes she feels '42 weeks pregnant'

Saturday 4 January 2025 20:49 , Kevin Perry

Exclusive: The stand-up comedian and actress tells The Independent that she's excited to deliver her jokes "in front of the crowd they were meant for"

The 2025 Golden Globes gift bag is worth $1 million — here's everything inside

Saturday 4 January 2025 20:00 , Kevin Perry

The contents of the 2025 Golden Globes gift bag has been revealed. This year, the famously opulent gift bag that's given to nominees has doubled in value, boasting $1 million-worth of gifts.

Here's what's inside:

Ricky Gervais on the jokes he'd tell if he were hosting this year

Saturday 4 January 2025 19:00 , Kevin Perry

Five-time Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais has revealed how he’d kick off his monologue if he had Nikki Glaser’s job this year, writing on social media:

“Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards. What a year it’s been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the second biggest paedo ring in the world…”

Read more of Gervais’s non-PC jokes here:

When and how to watch the Golden Globes

Saturday 4 January 2025 18:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

This year’s ceremony comes three years after its 2022 ceremony was boycotted following a 2021 exposé by the Los Angeles Times, accusing its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), of a lack of diversity.

The organization has since reformed, expelling problematic voters and expanding its membership from around 85 to 300, including 10 percent Black representation.

Saturday 4 January 2025 17:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have hit back at the 2025 Golden Globe nominations, claiming Wicked director Jon M. Chu was snubbed.

During an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday (December 9), the two TV hosts discussed the Golden Globes nominations, which were announced earlier that morning. Kotb prefaced that both she and her colleague were "angry" about the topic, before noting that it was on their "jangily list."

Can Nikki Glaser give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?

Saturday 4 January 2025 16:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

"Historically, the Golden Globes tended to either go without a host or simply pair a couple of good-looking actors. That changed in 2010 when The Office co-creator Ricky Gervais took over the gig and decided to use the opportunity to goad and mock Hollywood stars," writes Kevin EG Perry.

"Glaser is set to continue in that no-holds-barred lineage. Last month, she revealed she'd approached Gervais for advice about how to nail the gig, telling CBS: "His advice was just: 'Be yourself. You're not one of them. Don't try to walk out acting like you're an A-lister, just because you're invited.'"

Read more:

Saturday 4 January 2025 08:01 , Tom Murray

Who are the nominees?

Saturday 4 January 2025 07:05 , Tom Murray

Films in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include Jon M. Chu's hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker's Palme d'Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet's epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a "masterpiece" after its Venice Film Festival premiere. The latter received seven nominations.

Edward Berger's religious drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has also received several nominations, as has Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars nominees Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton. But it was French director Jacques Audiard's divisive musical drama Emilia Pérez that led the pack, with 10 nominations.

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shōgun have all received recognition — but The Bear was the most nominated series, garnering five.

Find the full list of nominees here.

Who is presenting?

Saturday 4 January 2025 06:03 , Tom Murray

Aubrey Plaza is among the 2025 Golden Globe hosts (2024 Invision)

Presenters for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes include the following stars: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoë Kravitz.

How to watch the ceremony

Saturday 4 January 2025 05:01 , Tom Murray

The awards show will be airing live on CBS. U.S. viewers will also have the ability to stream it on Paramount+. Once again, there is no official channel where you can watch the ceremony live in the U.K.

Read more:

Can Nikki Glaser give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?

Saturday 4 January 2025 03:58 , Tom Murray

“Historically, the Golden Globes tended to either go without a host or simply pair a couple of good-looking actors. That changed in 2010 when The Office co-creator Ricky Gervais took over the gig and decided to use the opportunity to goad and mock Hollywood stars,” writes Kevin EG Perry.

“Glaser is set to continue in that no-holds-barred lineage. Last month, she revealed she’d approached Gervais for advice about how to nail the gig, telling CBS: “His advice was just: ‘Be yourself. You’re not one of them. Don’t try to walk out acting like you’re an A-lister, just because you’re invited.’”

Read more:

Nikki Glaser says she's so ready to host the Golden Globes she feels '42 weeks pregnant'

Saturday 4 January 2025 03:00 , Tom Murray

Exclusive: The stand-up comedian and actress told The Independent that she was excited to deliver her jokes

Chelsea Handler defends mocking ex Jo Koy

Saturday 4 January 2025 02:03 , Tom Murray

In a new interview with Parade magazine, Handler defended mocking her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s disastrous hosting job at the 81st Golden Globes last year.

During the Critics Choice Awards that year, Handler referred to Koy’s controversial decision to blame his writers for a failed joke during his monologue. Handler quipped after delivering her own, well-received joke, “I have to give credit to my writers — because unlike some people, I know how valuable they are.”

She told Parade: “Listen, I would’ve done that had anybody thrown their writers under a bus. I know more than anybody how valuable writers are. My whole life and my whole career is because I have great writers.”

Read more:

Saturday 4 January 2025 01:01 , Tom Murray

‘Today’ hosts criticise Golden Globes for snubbing Wicked director Jon M Chu

Saturday 4 January 2025 00:05 , Maira Butt

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have hit back at the 2025 Golden Globe nominations, claiming Wicked director Jon M. Chu was snubbed.

During an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday (December 9), the two TV hosts discussed the Golden Globes nominations, which were announced earlier that morning. Kotb prefaced that both she and her colleague were “angry” about the topic, before noting that it was on their “jangily list.”

