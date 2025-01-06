Golden Globes 2025 live updates: Host Nikki Glaser impresses the room as Emilia Pérez wins big

The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony takes place tonight. British stars including Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Cynthia Erivo and Kate Winslet will compete for top prizes alongside Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Colman Domingo.

The nominees were announced on December 9: the divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leads the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominates the TV categories.

Other films in contention for trophies include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere.

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, and US audiences can stream the show on Paramount+. There is no official channel to watch the ceremony in the UK.

Golden Globes 2025

How to watch this year’s red carpet and ceremony

Winners list — updated live

Best dressed stars on the red carpet

Video: Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser's best jokes from 2025 ceremony

02:33 , Tom Murray

Glen Powell and Nikki Glaser flirt during Golden Globes

02:27 , Tom Murray

Glaser spoke to CNN last week, confessing that she thinks the 36-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star is “hot.”

Powell belatedly responded to the comedian’s praise during the Golden Globes red carpet on January 5, telling CNN: “Nikki, I feel the same way. You won the genetic lottery (and) you’re funny as hell.”

Later, during her opening monologue, Glaser teased Powell, joking that she would see him later that night.

Read more:

Glen Powell and Nikki Glaser keep up flirtation on Golden Globes red carpet

Jodie Foster wins Best Actress in a Limited Series

02:25 , Tom Murray

Jodie Foster won her category for her role in True Detective: Night Country, just as The Independent’s Adam White predicted.

“The Wolf of Wall Street’s Cristin Milioti was the breakout surprise of the DC Comics show The Penguin, playing a furious and psychopathic heiress to a mob fortune,” wrote White.

“It’s annoyingly likely that she’ll be overlooked here, though, in favour of one of the bigger names in this star-stacked category. We just about give the edge to Jodie Foster, though, for working wonders in a True Detective revival that became increasingly baffling as it went on.”

‘Emilia Pérez' wins Best Motion Picture: Non-English Language

02:13 , Tom Murray

Emilia Pérez takes home its second Globe of the night for Best Motion Picture: Non-English Language.

Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Pérez’ (© 2024 PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA)

Watch live: Golden Globes 2025 winners speak backstage

01:48 , Tom Murray

Watch live: Golden Globes 2025 winners speak backstage

Nikki Glaser criticized for ‘gross’ Diddy joke

01:46 , Tom Murray

Glaser made several safe jokes about this year’s nominees and generated huge laughter from the crowd — but one joke didn’t land so well.

After previously saying she would keep her opening monologue relatively safe, Glaser did find space for a quip about the scandal involving rapper and music mogul Diddy, which she addressed to Dune star Zendaya.

“Zendaya, you were incredible in Dune,” she said, adding: “Oh my God, I woke up for all of your scenes. You were so good... and Challengers, girl? Oh my God! That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card, I mean seriously.”

She continued: “I’m sorry, I’m upset too. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know a Stanley Tucci freak off doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”

The crowd of A-listers in the room sighed and groaned at the joke that has been branded “gross” and “crazy” by viewers.

Read more:

Golden Globes host slammed for ‘gross’ Diddy joke in opening monologue

Winners list in full — updated live

01:36 , Tom Murray

Struggling to keep up already? The Independent has you covered with the winners list in full — updating live.

Read it here:

Kieran Culkin wins Best Supporting Actor

01:32 , Tom Murray

Kieran Culkin wins Best Supporting Actor for his role in Jesse Eisenburg’s A Real Pain.

Culkin won a Golden Globe last year for his work on Succession, playing media empire heir Roman Roy.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ‘to skip’ Golden Globes

01:25 , Tom Murray

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will not attend tonight’s Golden Globe Awards, according to reports.

Reynolds’s film Deadpool & Wolverine is nominated in the category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

However, Deadline reports that neither Reynolds or his co-star Hugh Jackman will attend the ceremony.

Reynolds’s wife Lively is currently in the midst of a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Read more:

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ‘to skip’ Golden Globes amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Zoe Saldaña takes home first award of the night

01:23 , Tom Murray

Zoe Saldaña wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Perez.

She may also win the award for most emotional acceptance speech of the night...

‘Ozempic’s biggest night’ — Nikki Glaser gets ceremony underway

01:08 , Tom Murray

Nikki Glaser pulled no punches as she kicked off the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, telling the A-List audience that the award show was “Ozempic’s biggest night.”

Read more:

‘Ozempic’s biggest night’: Nikki Glaser kicks off Golden Globes

Emma Stone debuts pixie cut

00:55 , Tom Murray

Emma Stone looked very different on the Golden Globes red carpet as she debuted a new pixie cut.

Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia star showed off her new cropped hairstyle alongside a bold red dress.

It comes after fans speculated Stone had shaved her head for the Greek director’s latest film, which filmed back in October.

Emma Stone debuts pixie cut at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards (Getty Images)

The most daring looks on the red carpet

00:44 , Tom Murray

Every year, celebrities collaborate with designers and stylists to create one-of-a-kind outfits or pull from elite archives. However, not everyone manages to hit the sartorial mark...

Andrew Scott took a risk with his bright blue suit and matching tie while Matty Matheson stepped out in funky, Western-esque suiting complete with a bolo tie and loafers with stitched stars over the top.

See all the most daring looks — updated live — here:

Golden Globes 2025: Most daring looks on the red carpet

Glen Powell meets the winner of his lookalike contest on the Golden Globes red carpet

00:27 , Tom Murray

No, you’re not seeing double. After offering the winner of his lookalike contest the chance to give their parents a cameo in one of his forthcoming films, Powell met the lucky doppelganger at the Golden Globes.

The contest was won by Maxwell Braunstein, a physician’s assistant in Austin. He took home “a whopping $5, a cowboy hat, free queso from Torchy’s for a year, and a thumbs up from the real Glen Powell’s mom,” according to Fox 7.

Watch: Stars begin to arrive at 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

00:10 , Tom Murray

Wallace and Gromit have arrived on the red carpet

00:09 , Tom Murray

The arrival everyone was waiting for... Directors and creators Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham held the figurines of Wallace and Gromit as they stepped onto the red carpet.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl arrived on Netflix this week and immediately debuted with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can read The Independent’s four-star review here.

English directors and creators Nick Park (left) and Merlin Crossingham hold the figurines of Wallace and Gromit (AFP via Getty Images)

Best dressed stars on the red carpet

Sunday 5 January 2025 23:43 , Tom Murray

Stars are filtering onto the red carpet already, showing off an array of bedazzled outfits.

Ali Wong looked as if she was swimming in red chiffon seaweed with her floor-length gown while Glen Powell stepped out in Top Gun style with aviator sunglasses and a sleek black suit.

Follow along with our best dressed list — updating live — here:

Golden Globes 2025: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

The 2025 Golden Globes gift bag is worth $1 million — here’s everything inside

Sunday 5 January 2025 23:21 , Roisin O'Connor

Demi Moore: ‘I had to let go of any parts of me that value perfection’

Sunday 5 January 2025 23:01 , Roisin O'Connor

For her Oscar-tipped role in Coralie Fargeat’s satirical body-horror thriller ‘The Substance’, the actor tackles stardom, ageing and full-frontal nudity. Adam White talks to her, along with Fargeat and her co-star Margaret Qualley

REVIEW: Amy Adams deserves better than the dog’s dinner that is Nightbitch

Sunday 5 January 2025 22:41 , Roisin O'Connor

This adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s magical realist bestseller is toothless and emotionally pat, and bears all the insight of a motivational poster, writes critic Clarisse Loughrey

Host Nikki Glaser tells ‘The Independent’ she’s ‘ready'

Sunday 5 January 2025 22:37 , Tom Murray

Asked about her nerves ahead of the show, host Glaser said: “I’m excited to finally tell these jokes in front of a crowd who they are meant for. I’m ready.

“I feel like I’m 42 weeks pregnant. I need this baby to come.”

Read more:

Exclusive: Nikki Glaser opens up ahead of hosting Golden Globes

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s Golden Globes live blog!

Sunday 5 January 2025 22:34 , Tom Murray

Hello! We’re less than an hour away from the Golden Globes red carpet coverage officially kicking off. Hosts Ashley Graham and Jonathan Van Ness have already arrived in full glam. Follow along with us for all the updates — including the best and most daringly dressed stars on the red carpet.

TRAILER: Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Sunday 5 January 2025 22:21 , Roisin O'Connor

REVIEW: The Wicked movie is fun and well acted – but why does it look so terrible?

Sunday 5 January 2025 22:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Who will win at the 2025 Golden Globes, and who should win

Sunday 5 January 2025 21:40 , Roisin O'Connor

Ahead of tonight’s ceremony, Louis Chilton and Adam White have surveyed the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from ‘The Substance’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ to ‘Nobody Wants This’ and ‘Anora’

VIDEO: Watch Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jo Koy NFL joke at the 2024 Golden Globes

Sunday 5 January 2025 21:21 , Roisin O'Connor

Who is Nikki Glaser’s boyfriend? Everything we know about Chris Convy and her dating history

Sunday 5 January 2025 21:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Comedian and Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser and her boyfriend, Chris Convy, have been in an on-and-off relationship for over a decade.

The two first met in 2013 while working together on Glaser’s MTV show Nikki & Sara Live, where Convy, a producer, was part of the team. Their chemistry began behind the scenes, though their relationship didn’t develop right away.

“We met in New York… He was a producer on the show and he was from St. Louis, where I was from,” Glaser shared in an October 2022 interview with Graham Bensinger. She recalled that Convy’s confidence and humor initially made her assume he was a drinker, but she later discovered he didn’t drink at all — a revelation that deepened her interest. “I just had a crush from afar… It was very Jim and Pam [from The Office]. I was Jim, and he had no idea.”

Full story:

Golden Globe nominations 2025: The full list of movies and TV shows

Sunday 5 January 2025 20:40 , Roisin O'Connor

REVIEW: Daniel Craig is marvellous in the erotic, agonising fever dream of Queer

Sunday 5 January 2025 20:21 , Roisin O'Connor

Luca Guadagnino follows up his triumphant tennis drama ‘Challengers’ with another tale of seduction and desire, writes critic Clarisse Loughrey

VIDEO: Emilia Perez teaser trailer

Sunday 5 January 2025 20:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Cheer up, Ricky Gervais fans – Nikki Glaser is the perfect Golden Globes host

Sunday 5 January 2025 19:41 , Roisin O'Connor

The stand-up comedian had a breakout year thanks to her new HBO special and a viral performance at Netflix’s ‘Roast of Tom Brady’. Kevin E G Perry examines why her close-to-the-bone comedy makes her the ideal choice to host this weekend’s Golden Globes

REVIEW: Timothée Chalamet tries his best in A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic that plays too safe

Sunday 5 January 2025 19:01 , Roisin O'Connor

VIDEO: The Brutalist trailer

Sunday 5 January 2025 18:41 , Roisin O'Connor

Chelsea Handler defends mocking ex Jo Koy over disastrous Golden Globes hosting gig

Sunday 5 January 2025 18:21 , Roisin O'Connor

Chelsea Handler defended mocking her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s controversial hosting gig at the 81st Golden Globes last year.

The Filipino-American comedian faced significant backlash after his opening monologue was widely criticized as “awkward,” “distasteful,” and “unfunny.”

One of the most contentious moments in Koy’s performance involved a joke about the film Barbie, which many found sexist. Additionally, comments directed at celebrities like Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, and Meryl Streep drew groans and boos from the audience.

During the Critics Choice Awards that year, Chelsea Handler took a playful jab at Koy’s performance. Referring to his controversial decision to blame his writers for a failed joke during his monologue, Handler quipped while delivering her own well-received joke, “I have to give credit to my writers — because unlike some people, I know how valuable they are.”

In a new interview with Parade, Handler elaborated on her comment, saying, “Listen, I would’ve done that had anybody thrown their writers under a bus. I know more than anybody how valuable writers are. My whole life and my whole career is because I have great writers.”

The 2025 Golden Globes gift bag is worth $1 million — here’s everything inside

Sunday 5 January 2025 18:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Gifts include a trip to the Northern Lights in Finland, a $40,000 non-surgical facelift, and a $272,000 wine and dine experience with Liber Pater.

Nikki Glaser’s most controversial jokes

Sunday 5 January 2025 17:41 , Roisin O'Connor

Nikki Glaser says she’s so ready to host the Golden Globes she feels ‘42 weeks pregnant’

Sunday 5 January 2025 17:21 , Roisin O'Connor

Exclusive: The stand-up comedian and actor told The Independent that she was excited to deliver her jokes ‘in front of the crowd they were meant for’

VIDEO: Top moments from the 2024 Golden Globes

Sunday 5 January 2025 17:00 , Roisin O'Connor

Who will win at the 2025 Golden Globes, and who should win

Sunday 5 January 2025 16:20 , Roisin O'Connor

Ahead of tonight’s ceremony, Louis Chilton and Adam White have surveyed the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from ‘The Substance’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ to ‘Nobody Wants This’ and ‘Anora’

Cheer up, Ricky Gervais fans – Nikki Glaser is the perfect Golden Globes host

Sunday 5 January 2025 16:00 , Roisin O'Connor

The stand-up comedian had a breakout year thanks to her new HBO special and a viral performance at Netflix’s ‘Roast of Tom Brady’. Kevin E G Perry examines why her close-to-the-bone comedy makes her the ideal choice to host this weekend’s Golden Globes

VIDEO: Emilia Perez shines in 2025 Golden Globes nominations

Sunday 5 January 2025 15:10 , Roisin O'Connor

Nikki Glaser to steer clear of one ‘hot-button’ topic at Golden Globes

Sunday 5 January 2025 14:50 , Roisin O'Connor

Nikki Glaser may be preparing for the many jokes she will be telling during the 2025 Golden Globes, but there is one recent event that she has decided to not bring up.

The comedian and actress recently admitted in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment that while she may roast celebrities throughout the January 5 award show, she does not plan on bringing up anything regarding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

“I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be,” she told the outlet.

“I also don’t want to give his name any ... I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore.”

Ricky Gervais shares the jokes he’ll never get to say at the Golden Globes

Sunday 5 January 2025 14:41 , Jacob Stolworthy

Ricky Gervais has shared the brutal jokes he would have made if he was hosting the Golden Globes this weekend.

The comedian, 63, presented the awards ceremony for three consecutive years in 2010, 2011, and 2012 before returning to compère in 2016 and 2020. He is fondly remembered for making blunt quips at the expense of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

One day before comic Nikki Glaser becomes the first woman to host the Globes in its 82-year history, Gervais, who has advised the star to “be herself”, decided to come up with some jokes he’d have told in 2025 if he was fronting the ceremony again.

Golden Globe nominations 2025: The full list of movies and TV shows

Sunday 5 January 2025 14:30 , Roisin O'Connor

All the movies, TV shows and actors in contention for trophies

When and how to watch the ceremony

Sunday 5 January 2025 14:10 , Roisin O'Connor

The 2025 Golden Globes are just around the corner, ready to kick off awards season and celebrate the best in TV and film from the past year.

Nominees were announced on December 9. The divisive Emilia Peréz leads the pack on 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear once again dominated the TV categories.

This year’s ceremony comes three years after its 2022 ceremony was boycotted following a 2021 exposé by the Los Angeles Times, accusing its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), of a lack of diversity.

The organization has since reformed, expelling problematic voters and expanding its membership from around 85 to 300, including 10 percent Black representation.

Here’s how to tune in:

Who will win - and who should win?

Sunday 5 January 2025 12:00 , Kevin Perry

Who do The Independent’s writers think will end up going home triumphant tonight - and who do they think actually deserves to?

Louis Chilton and Adam White survey the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from The Substance and Baby Reindeer to Nobody Wants This and Anora:

Can Nikki Glaser be the new Ricky Gervais and give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?

Sunday 5 January 2025 11:03 , Kevin Perry

Last May, Nikki Glaser tackled the greatest quarterback in the history of American football and made herself a star in the process. Even comedy greats were impressed by Glaser’s roast of Tom Brady.

“No one is gonna do a better roast set than that,” Conan O’Brien told her, adding that all future roasts will be measured against it. “Where is it on the Nikki Glaser scale? ‘It’s a 6.2.’ That’s pretty good, but it’s not her 10.”

Where will her Golden Globes set measure on the Glaser scale? Read on for more:

Ricky Gervais on the jokes he’d tell if he were hosting this year

Sunday 5 January 2025 10:02 , Kevin Perry

Five-time Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais has revealed how he’d kick off his monologue if he had Nikki Glaser’s job this year, writing on social media:

“Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards. What a year it’s been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the second biggest paedo ring in the world…”

Read more of Gervais’s non-PC jokes here:

When and how to watch the Golden Globes

Sunday 5 January 2025 09:00 , Kevin Perry

Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into this year’s ceremony:

Golden Globes 2025 nominations see Ariana Grande and Glen Powell up for first awards

Sunday 5 January 2025 08:01 , Kevin Perry

Host Nikki Glaser’s most controversial jokes and roasts

Sunday 5 January 2025 07:00 , Kevin Perry

On Robert De Niro:

“I can’t even believe I get to share this stage with you tonight, Robert De Niro. And by this stage, I mean the final one of your life.”

Read on for more of Nikki Glaser’s most daring and controversial jokes:

Who will win - and who should win?

Sunday 5 January 2025 06:10 , Kevin Perry

Louis Chilton and Adam White survey the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from The Substance and Baby Reindeer to Nobody Wants This and Anora:

Ricky Gervais gave new Golden Globes host a humbling piece of advice

Sunday 5 January 2025 05:09 , Kevin Perry

Nikki Glaser says Ricky Gervais had some words of wisdom for her after she took the Golden Globes gig: “‘You’ve not one of them. Don’t try to walk out there acting like you’re an A-lister. Just because you’re invited—you wouldn’t be if you weren’t the host.”

Here’s what else he had to say:

When and how to watch the Golden Globes

Sunday 5 January 2025 04:08 , Kevin Perry

Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into this year’s ceremony:

Emilia Perez sets Golden Globes record with 10 nods — even though critics hated it

Sunday 5 January 2025 02:30 , Kevin Perry

Shortly after Emilia Pérez arrived on Netflix on November 13 — following a limited theatrical run — The Atlantic called it a “film impossible to have mild feelings about.” Well, the votes are in and the Golden Globes loved it.

Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical about a transgender cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) received a record 10 nominations on Monday (December 9), making it the most nominated comedy or musical film in the awards show’s history.

Here are the rest of this year’s nominees:

Golden Globes 2025 nominations see Ariana Grande and Glen Powell up for first awards

Sunday 5 January 2025 01:05 , Kevin Perry

Host Nikki Glaser’s most controversial jokes

Sunday 5 January 2025 00:04 , Kevin Perry

On losing her virginity:

“I’m bad at sex. That’s what I’ve concluded. It’s fine, I’m okay with it, because I got a late start. I’m learning. I didn’t have sex until I was 21 because I was saving myself for Jesus, which luckily that was my gardener’s name. So that worked out. Yeah, I found a loophole in my dad’s rule.”

Read on for more of Nikki Glaser’s most daring and controversial jokes:

Who will win - and who should win?

Saturday 4 January 2025 23:03 , Kevin Perry

Louis Chilton and Adam White survey the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from The Substance and Baby Reindeer to Nobody Wants This and Anora:

Emilia Perez shines in 2025 nominations

Saturday 4 January 2025 22:10 , Kevin Perry

Can Nikki Glaser be the new Ricky Gervais and give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?

Saturday 4 January 2025 21:08 , Kevin Perry

Last May, Nikki Glaser tackled the greatest quarterback in the history of American football and made herself a star in the process. Even comedy greats were impressed by Glaser’s roast of Tom Brady.

“No one is gonna do a better roast set than that,” Conan O’Brien told her, adding that all future roasts will be measured against it. “Where is it on the Nikki Glaser scale? ‘It’s a 6.2.’ That’s pretty good, but it’s not her 10.”

Where will her Golden Globes set measure on the Glaser scale? Read on for more:

Nikki Glaser says she’s so ready to host the Golden Globes she feels ‘42 weeks pregnant’

Saturday 4 January 2025 20:49 , Kevin Perry

Exclusive: The stand-up comedian and actress tells The Independent that she’s excited to deliver her jokes “in front of the crowd they were meant for”

The 2025 Golden Globes gift bag is worth $1 million — here’s everything inside

Saturday 4 January 2025 20:00 , Kevin Perry

The contents of the 2025 Golden Globes gift bag has been revealed. This year, the famously opulent gift bag that’s given to nominees has doubled in value, boasting $1 million-worth of gifts.

Here’s what’s inside:

Ricky Gervais on the jokes he’d tell if he were hosting this year

Saturday 4 January 2025 19:00 , Kevin Perry

Five-time Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais has revealed how he’d kick off his monologue if he had Nikki Glaser’s job this year, writing on social media:

“Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards. What a year it’s been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the second biggest paedo ring in the world…”

Read more of Gervais’s non-PC jokes here:

When and how to watch the Golden Globes

Saturday 4 January 2025 18:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

This year’s ceremony comes three years after its 2022 ceremony was boycotted following a 2021 exposé by the Los Angeles Times, accusing its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), of a lack of diversity.

The organization has since reformed, expelling problematic voters and expanding its membership from around 85 to 300, including 10 percent Black representation.

Saturday 4 January 2025 17:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have hit back at the 2025 Golden Globe nominations, claiming Wicked director Jon M. Chu was snubbed.

During an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday (December 9), the two TV hosts discussed the Golden Globes nominations, which were announced earlier that morning. Kotb prefaced that both she and her colleague were “angry” about the topic, before noting that it was on their “jangily list.”

Can Nikki Glaser give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?

Saturday 4 January 2025 16:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

“Historically, the Golden Globes tended to either go without a host or simply pair a couple of good-looking actors. That changed in 2010 when The Office co-creator Ricky Gervais took over the gig and decided to use the opportunity to goad and mock Hollywood stars,” writes Kevin EG Perry.

“Glaser is set to continue in that no-holds-barred lineage. Last month, she revealed she’d approached Gervais for advice about how to nail the gig, telling CBS: “His advice was just: ‘Be yourself. You’re not one of them. Don’t try to walk out acting like you’re an A-lister, just because you’re invited.’”

Read more:

Video: Golden Globes 2025 nominations see Ariana Grande and Glen Powell up for first awards

Saturday 4 January 2025 08:01 , Tom Murray

Who are the nominees?

Saturday 4 January 2025 07:05 , Tom Murray

Films in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include Jon M. Chu’s hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its Venice Film Festival premiere. The latter received seven nominations.

Edward Berger’s religious drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has also received several nominations, as has Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars nominees Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton. But it was French director Jacques Audiard’s divisive musical drama Emilia Pérez that led the pack, with 10 nominations.

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shōgun have all received recognition — but The Bear was the most nominated series, garnering five.

Find the full list of nominees here.

Who is presenting?

Saturday 4 January 2025 06:03 , Tom Murray

Aubrey Plaza is among the 2025 Golden Globe hosts (2024 Invision)

Presenters for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes include the following stars: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoë Kravitz.

How to watch the ceremony

Saturday 4 January 2025 05:01 , Tom Murray

The awards show will be airing live on CBS. U.S. viewers will also have the ability to stream it on Paramount+. Once again, there is no official channel where you can watch the ceremony live in the U.K.

Read more:

Golden Globes 2025: When and how to watch the ceremony

Can Nikki Glaser give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?

Saturday 4 January 2025 03:58 , Tom Murray

“Historically, the Golden Globes tended to either go without a host or simply pair a couple of good-looking actors. That changed in 2010 when The Office co-creator Ricky Gervais took over the gig and decided to use the opportunity to goad and mock Hollywood stars,” writes Kevin EG Perry.

“Glaser is set to continue in that no-holds-barred lineage. Last month, she revealed she’d approached Gervais for advice about how to nail the gig, telling CBS: “His advice was just: ‘Be yourself. You’re not one of them. Don’t try to walk out acting like you’re an A-lister, just because you’re invited.’”

Read more:

Nikki Glaser says she’s so ready to host the Golden Globes she feels ‘42 weeks pregnant’

Saturday 4 January 2025 03:00 , Tom Murray

Exclusive: The stand-up comedian and actress told The Independent that she was excited to deliver her jokes “in front of the crowd they were meant for”

Chelsea Handler defends mocking ex Jo Koy

Saturday 4 January 2025 02:03 , Tom Murray

In a new interview with Parade magazine, Handler defended mocking her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s disastrous hosting job at the 81st Golden Globes last year.

During the Critics Choice Awards that year, Handler referred to Koy’s controversial decision to blame his writers for a failed joke during his monologue. Handler quipped after delivering her own, well-received joke, “I have to give credit to my writers — because unlike some people, I know how valuable they are.”

She told Parade: “Listen, I would’ve done that had anybody thrown their writers under a bus. I know more than anybody how valuable writers are. My whole life and my whole career is because I have great writers.”

Read more:

Video: Emilia Perez shines in 2025 nominations

Saturday 4 January 2025 01:01 , Tom Murray

‘Today’ hosts criticise Golden Globes for snubbing Wicked director Jon M Chu

Saturday 4 January 2025 00:05 , Maira Butt

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have hit back at the 2025 Golden Globe nominations, claiming Wicked director Jon M. Chu was snubbed.

During an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday (December 9), the two TV hosts discussed the Golden Globes nominations, which were announced earlier that morning. Kotb prefaced that both she and her colleague were “angry” about the topic, before noting that it was on their “jangily list.”

