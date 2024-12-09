Golden Globes 2025 nominations live: 'Emilia Pérez,' 'The Brutalist' lead movie field

With no clear frontrunner yet, Monday's Golden Globes nominations started to put Oscar season in focus.

Netflix's crime thriller musical "Emilia Pérez" leads the movie field with 10 total nods going into the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, the first major awards show of 2025. Period epic "The Brutalist" received seven nominations including best drama, as did papal thriller "Conclave," which scored six. "Emilia" is nominated for best comedy alongside tragicomedy "Anora" and Broadway adaptation "Wicked."

Among TV categories, "The Bear" leads with five nominations while "Only Murders in the Building" and "Shogun" each had four.

Here's all the news and the highlights from the Globes nominations.

"Wicked" (starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande) is expected to be a major contender at the Golden Globe Awards.

TV supporting actress category includes Kali Reis, Allison Janney

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (Max)

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Did you know: Reis is only the third person of Indigenous descent to be nominated for a Golden Globe (the actress and heavyweight boxing champion is Cape Verdean on her father's side and Indigenous on her mother's). Last year actress Lily Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous person to win a Globe, for her performance in Martin Scorcese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

'Shogun,' 'Squid Game' square off for best TV drama

“The Day of the Jackal” (Peacock)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX/Hulu)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Did you know? This is a nomination for the second season of “Squid Game,” premiering on Netflix on Dec. 26. But don’t worry, the Globes voters aren’t just guessing that the new season will be good enough for a nomination. They will have gotten a sneak peek at the episodes ahead of time for their consideration. So yeah, they’ve got all the spoilers already.

Best drama category led by 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist'

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Did you know? Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan movie, “A Complete Unknown,” is the latest music biopic from James Mangold, who also directed the 2005 Johnny Cash drama “Walk the Line” starring Joaquin Phoenix. Coincidentally, Cash also appears in “Complete Unknown,” played by Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”).

'Anora,' 'Wicked' to battle for best Globe comedy/musical

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Perez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Did you know? So far this century, seven movie musicals have taken the Globes’ top prize for best comedy/musical. But only one of those went on to win best picture at the Oscars: 2002’s “Chicago,” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger as merry murderesses.

Look out, Globes, here comes Angelina Jolie (up for best actress in a drama)

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Did you know? Kidman’s best actress nod for “Babygirl” marks her 20th Globe nomination. She was first up in 1992 for gangster movie “Billy Bathgate,” and has since won six Globes, most recently for Lucille Ball biopic “Being the Ricardos” in 2022.

Best drama actor category: Adrien Brody vs. Ralph Fiennes

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothee Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Did you know? “The Brutalist” marks Brody’s first Globes nod in more than two decades: He was last nominated in 2003 for playing another Holocaust survivor in “The Pianist,” for which he went on to win the Academy Award for best actor.

Mikey Madison, Amy Adams in contention for comedy actress

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofia Gascon, “Emilia Perez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Did you know? “The Substance” favorite Moore was last nominated for a Globe in 1997 for HBO movie “If These Walls Could Talk,” co-starring Cher and Sissy Spacek. Moore frequently spent between 6 and 9 1/2 hours in the makeup chair for her gonzo, prosthetics-heavy transformation in “Substance.”

Denzel Washington grabs a supporting actor nom for 'Gladiator II'

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Globe comedy actress category includes Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana (“Emilia Perez”) and Ariana Grande (“Wicked”) look to be a two-woman race for the supporting actress Oscar. Both received nominations for the Globe equivalent, joining Saldana’s co-star Selena Gomez, Felicity Jones (“The Brutalist”), Isabella Rossellini (“Conclave”) and Margaret Qualley (“The Substance”).

Did you know? More than 20 years before she would play Glinda on screen in “Wicked,” Grande first saw the Broadway production when she was 10 years old. After her family won an auction, she was invited backstage and met the musical’s original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, whom she would later co-star with in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” in 2016.

Glen Powell, Hugh Grant lead comedy actor field

Does Glen Powell have an Oscar run in him? The “Hit Man” star nabbed his first Globe nod for best actor in a comedy/musical. He’s joined by Jesse Eisenberg (“A Real Pain”), Sebastian Stan (“A Different Man”), Gabriel LaBelle (“Saturday Night”), Jesse Plemons (“Kinds of Kindness”) and Hugh Grant (“Heretic”).

Did you know? In his long career, Grant now has a total of seven Globe nods – and two horror movies.

Ted Danson, Viola Davis to receive honorary Golden Globe honors

Longtime sitcom star Ted Danson ("Cheers," "The Good Place") is slated to receive the Globes' Carol Burnett Award, presented to an honoree for their TV achievements (previous winners include Ryan Murphy, Norman Lear, Ellen DeGeneres and Burnett herself). Viola Davis will receive the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award, an honor that's been bestowed on everyone from Walt Disney and Sidney Poitier to Robert Redford and Oprah Winfrey since 1952.

Davis and Danson, both previous Globes winners, will be guests of honor at a gala dinner on Jan. 3 at the Beverly Hilton – the first time an evening soiree has been dedicated to the two awards. The actors will also be recognized on the main Globes telecast two days later.

Who is favored to nab major Golden Globes nominations?

"Wicked" was named best film of the year by the National Board of Review and was on the American Film Institute's top 10 list for 2024, so that's a safe bet to get in the best musical/comedy category. Other likely contenders include "Anora," crime drama musical "Emilia Pérez," horror film "The Substance," dramedy "A Real Pain" and sexy tennis flick "Challengers."

Timothée Chalamet could score a double feature in the best drama category with the "Dune" sequel and Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" – both made the AFI list, as did fellow potential nominees "Sing Sing," "Conclave" and period epic "The Brutalist."

Who is hosting the 2025 Golden Globes Awards?

After going viral for roasting Tom Brady last May, comedian Nikki Glaser was tapped to host this year's Golden Globes. "This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it," Glaser quipped in her announcement. She follows Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais and last year's emcee Jo Koy.

How do I watch the Golden Globes show?

The Golden Globes will take place at its usual haunt, the Beverly Hilton hotel, and will air Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on CBS and Paramount+. (Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to stream the show live and on-demand, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the day after it airs.)

Where can I watch the Golden Globes nominations?

Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut will present the first round of Golden Globes nominations at a news conference that can be seen on the CBS News website, YouTube and mobile app. An additional 10 categories – likely the bigger film competitions, such as best drama and best comedy/musical – will be revealed on “CBS Mornings” beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 PT.

Contributing: Patrick Ryan and Kelly Lawler

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Globes 2025 nominations: Live updates, highlights and more