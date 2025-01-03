Golden Globes 2025 Party List

When it comes to the Golden Globes after-parties, it’s a new era. Gone are the fraternity- and sorority-spirit rah-rah days when we’d see Paris Hilton getting chased by a gaggle of paparazzi in the Beverly Hilton lobby, with the studios crowding every corner of the hotel.

Remember the 20th Century Fox watch party? Guests of the ceremony after picking up their lux goodie bag would disperse north, south, east and west, only to wind up at the poolside HBO party. Somewhere in the mix, you’d find host Ricky Gervais at the Netflix fiesta.

Gone are the usual hosts HBO and Warner Bros/InStyle, though a new gang has arisen in popping the champagne.

The good news coming away from Covid is that the party still goes on; you might just need to Uber to it. Instead of all the big studios jamming it in during one night under one roof, Golden Globe festivities are spread throughout this week and weekend, with Amazon/Vanity Fair ruling the roost at Bar Marmont and Paramount at Cipriani Beverly Hills on Saturday. It boils over into Sunday with Netflix, Universal and UTA all holding court after the ceremony.

Here’s the list of parties we’re tracking this year, and check back as we add more. All times PT.

Thursday, January 2

82nd annual Golden Globes Red Carpet Rollout

9:15 a.m., Beverly Hilton

Friday, January 3

Golden Gala: A Celebration of Excellence

Evening, Beverly Hilton

Honoring 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Viola Davis and Carol Burnett Award recipient Ted Danson

Saturday, January 4

Paramount Golden Globe Nominee Celebration

7:30 p.m., Cipriani, Beverly Hills (invite-only)

Amazon MGM Studios and Vanity Fair Awards Season Celebration

8 p.m., Bar Marmont, Los Angeles (invite-only)

Sunday, January 5

82nd annual Golden Globe Awards

5 p.m. PT, Beverly Hilton (CBS/Paramount+)

Netflix

Post-show, Spago, Beverly Hills (invite-only)

Searchlight Pictures

Post-show, Funke, Beverly Hills (invite-only)

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group

Post-show, Lavo, West Hollywood (invite-only)



UTA Golden Globes After-Party

Post-show, Marea, Beverly Hills (invite-only)





