Golden Globes 2025: See what stars are wearing on the red carpet

Don't miss the most memorable looks from the 82nd annual Golden Globes.

Before entering the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton for the 2025 Golden Globes, stars are putting on dazzling displays of fashion as they hit the red carpet. This year’s crop of attendees are strutting their stuff in designer looks worthy of a runway.

The annual celebration of film and television has set the scene for unforgettable fashion moments since its inaugural ceremony in 1944.

In 1991, 23-year-old Julia Roberts redefined the power suit when she attended the awards show — and won her second Golden Globe — in a pinstripe blazer and miniskirt. Angelina Jolie made a statement in 1999 when she hit the red carpet in a crystal-embellished gown by Randolph Duke. And who could forget Emma Stone’s sparkling, celestial-themed gown by Valentino, which she wore in 2017, when she won her first Golden Globe for her role in La La Land? Just last year, Margot Robbie looked every bit like a glamorous Barbie when she stepped out in a bright pink frock by Georgio Armani Privé.

With an increasing number of stars "method dressing" to promote their films, this year’s nominees may take a similar approach at the Globes red carpet. Challengers star Zendaya, who’s nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of tennis protégé Tashi Duncan, served tenniscore during the film’s press tour, wearing everything from custom Loewe tennis ball heels to a Thom Browne tennis racket-embroidered halter dress.

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, nominated for their performances as Glinda and Elphaba respectively, celebrated their characters by wearing pink and green throughout their many appearances leading up to the film’s November theatrical release.

From glamorous gowns to impeccable suiting, here are the most unforgettable looks from the 82nd annual Golden Globes red carpet.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham made a statement when she hit the red carpet in a dramatic black gown. The flattering frock was punctuated with a drop waist and plunging neckline.

Ashley Graham. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas, who’s nominated for her role in The Bear, stepped out in a black beaded feather and tulle Christian Siriano gown. She accessorized with Christian Siriano for Zales diamonds.

Liza Colón-Zayas. (Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images)

Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness arrived in a dark green, off-the-shoulder gown by Christian Siriano.

Jonathan Van Ness. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall walked the red carpet in an all-white gown complete with a statement corseted bodice and slinky floor-length skirt.

Zuri Hall. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Hiroyuki Sanada

First-time Golden Globe nominee Hiroyuki Sanada looked downright dapper in a Ralph Lauren suit. The actor-producer is up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his starring role in Shōgun.