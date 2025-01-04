Golden Globes 2025: When and how to watch the ceremony

The 2025 Golden Globes are just around the corner, ready to kick off awards season and celebrate the best in TV and film from the past year.

Nominees were announced on December 9 with the divisive Emilia Peréz leading the pack on 10 nominations while Hulu’s The Bear once again dominated the TV categories.

This year’s ceremony comes three years after its 2022 ceremony was boycotted following a 2021 exposé by the Los Angeles Times, accusing its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), of a lack of diversity.

The organization has since reformed, expelling problematic voters and expanding its membership from around 85 to 300, including 10 percent Black representation.

When is the 2025 Golden Globes?

The 82nd Golden Globes will be held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5, beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the ceremony?

The 82nd Golden Globes will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles (Getty Images)

The awards show will be airing live on CBS. U.S. viewers will also have the ability to stream it on Paramount+. Once again, there is no official channel where you can watch the ceremony live in the U.K.

Who is hosting?

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance.

(Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Calling the gig “truly a dream job,” Glaser said: “It’s one of my favorite nights of television, and now I get a front-row seat. The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so.).”

“It’s an exciting yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).

“Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled).”

Who is presenting?

Andrew Garfield has been named among the presenters for this year’s ceremony (Getty Images)

Presenters for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes include the following: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoë Kravitz.

What award will Ted Danson be receiving?

Ted Danson will be honored with the show’s Carol Burnett Award for Career Achievements (Invision)

Three-time Golden Globe recipient Ted Danson will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award for Career Achievements.

The Carol Burnett Award was inaugurated in 2019 and is presented to an honoree who has “made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.” Burnett herself was the first recipient, followed by Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.

The 76-year-old Danson has been a TV fixture since his breakout role as Boston bartender Sam Malone on NBC’s comedy Cheers. He’s since gone on to star in several other hits, The Good Place, Mr. Mayor, Fargo, CSI and CSI: Cyber, Damages and Becker. He currently stars in Netflix’s A Man on the Inside.

Meanwhile, Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, bestowed annually for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”

Who are the nominees?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are both nominated for Golden Globe Awards in the acting categories (© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Films in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include Jon M. Chu’s hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its Venice Film Festival premiere. The latter received seven nominations.

Edward Berger’s religious drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has also received several nominations, as has Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars nominees Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton. But it was French director Jacques Audiard’s divisive musical drama Emilia Pérez that led the pack, with 10 nominations.

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shōgun have all received recognition — but The Bear was the most nominated series, garnering five.

Find the full list of nominees here.