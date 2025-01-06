Golden Globes 2025 winners list so far: Live updates as each winner is announced

Will the creative crime thriller musical "Emilia Pérez" best the women of Oz in "Wicked"?

Can the not-really-comedic "The Bear" wrestle a trophy away from "Hacks"?

Could the extensive list of first-time Golden Globes nominees – Glen Powell, Adam Brody, Pamela Anderson, Kali Reis and Seth Myers among them – finally score their first gilded orb?

The 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday (8 p.m. EST/5 PST on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime) from the show's traditional home of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and will spotlight contenders in film and TV in 27 categories.

Netflix's "Emilia Pérez," starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, lead the nominations with 10, including Karla Sofía Gascón for best actress in a comedy or musical and Gomez and Saldaña for supporting actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the TV side, “The Bear” leads with five, including best TV series, musical or comedy, and acting nods for stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

The show is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, lauded for her appearance last year on Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” and nominated for a Golden Globe in the best stand-up comedian on television category for her HBO special, “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.”

Here are the 2025 Golden Globe winners (in bold) and nominees.

Best actor in a comedy or musical film

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

WINNER: Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Best actress in a comedy or musical film

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

WINNER: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Best actress in a limited series

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

WINNER: Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Best actor in a limited series

WINNER: Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) embraces his villainy becoming the king of Gotham City crime in the season finale of "The Penguin."

Best non-English language film

“All We Imagine As Light”

WINNER: “Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Best stand-up comedy special

Jamie Foxx, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”

ADVERTISEMENT

Seth Meyers, “Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Adam Sandler: Love You”

WINNER: Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”

Best screenplay

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

WINNER: Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Best actor in a TV comedy or musical

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best supporting actor in a TV drama, comedy or musical

WINNER: Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

ADVERTISEMENT

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Best supporting actress in a TV drama, comedy or musical

Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best actor in a TV drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Best supporting actor in a film

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Best supporting actress in a film

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

WINNER: Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Pérez”

Best actress in a TV comedy

Hannah Einbinder stars as Ava and Jean Smart as Deborah in Max's "Hacks." Both actresses were nominated for Golden Globe awards at the 2025 ceremony, with Smart taking home a win.

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Best comedy or musical

Glinda (Ariana Grande, left) makes friends with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in the movie musical version of "Wicked."

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best actor in a drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best actress in a drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Jessi (Selena Gomez, center) is a former cartel boss' wife trying to move on with her life in "Emilia Pérez."

Best director

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance"

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine As Light”

Best animated film

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Cinematic and box-office achievement

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a scene from "Deadpool & Wolverine."

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator II”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best original song

“Beautiful That Way” from “The Last Showgirl” (music and lyrics by Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Zachrisson)

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers” (music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Luca Guadagnino}

“El Mal” from “Emilia Perez” (music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)

“Forbidden Road” from “Better Man” (music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler and Sacha Skarbek)

“Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot” (music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack and Ali Tamposi)

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez” (music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille)

Best original score

Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”

Clement Ducol and Camille, “Emilia Pérez”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Challengers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”

Best drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Shogun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Best comedy or musical

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentleman”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Best limited/anthology series or TV movie

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Kathy Bates as Matty in "Matlock."

Best actress in a drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock"

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Globes 2025 winners list: Live updates