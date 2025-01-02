Golden Globes are here: Who's hosting and how to watch 2025's first big awards

Time to break out the bucket of popcorn, entertainment lovers: It's a new year and the dawn of a new awards season, kicked off as usual by the Golden Globes.

The awards, previously dispensed by the scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are now handed out by the Golden Globe Foundation after a 2023 takeover by Dick Clark Productions, and remain a popular Oscar bellwether.

This year, the 82nd annual Golden Globes will feature a hot comic as host, a new network, and plenty of stars hoping success Sunday means Academy Award fame in March.

How to watch the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

The 2025 Golden Globes will air live Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 PST. The show will also stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime for subscribers. (Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream the ceremony the day after.)

For those eager to catch early action, the live red carpet pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 PST, hosted by Rachel Smith ("Entertainment Tonight") and Marc Malkin (Variety). The show will stream at Variety, "Entertainment Tonight," Women's Wear Daily, Billboard, Rolling Stone and other Penske Media platforms.

Who is hosting the 2025 Golden Globe Awards?

Nikki Glaser is this year's host for the Golden Globe Awards.

Fresh off her stellar, headline-making performance at Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady," comedian Nikki Glaser is hoping her piercing brand of humor is better received than the bomb experienced last year by stand-up Jo Koy. She's even put off a cosmetic procedure until after the big night, joking she postponed a brow lift to host.

“The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy," she said in a statement released by the Globes. "It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so)."

Who is nominated for 2025 Golden Globe Awards?

Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez and Adriana Paz as Epifanía in "Emilia Pérez."

Off-beat cartel focused musical "Emilia Pérez" leads the pack at this year's Globes with 10 nominations, including best comedy or musical, best actress in a comedy or musical for Karla Sofia Gascón, and best supporting actress in a comedy or musical for both Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez. Just behind "Pérez" is the post-World War II drama "The Brutalist" and the papal thriller "Conclave," with seven and six nominations respectively.

On the TV front, "The Bear" is back, after picking up three statues in 2023. The restaurant drama got five nominations, nudging out "Only Murders In the Building" and "Shōgun" with four.

Additionally, Ted Danson and Viola Davis are receiving special awards: He'll receive the Carol Burnett Award, bestowed upon those who've made outstanding contributions to television, and she'll receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the entertainment world.

Do the 2025 Golden Globe Awards translate to Oscar gold?

Actors, directors and producers picking up Golden Globe awards have good reason to feel their wins could be a harbinger of Oscar night celebrations in a few months. That said, they should be cautiously optimistic at best, as the Globes have been notoriously finicky when it comes to predicting Academy Awards victories.

Last year did in fact bode well for Globe winners on Oscar night. Cillian Murphy took home both awards for his portrayal of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer," that year's Oscar best picture winner. Emma Stone also claimed that prestigious double for her star turn in "Poor Things."

But one year prior, an emotional Austin Butler took home a Golden Globe for playing the King of Rock 'n' Roll in Baz Luhrmann's sprawling biopic "Elvis," but was bested on Oscar night by Brendan Fraser in "The Whale."

Contributing: Kim Willis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Globes: Who is hosting and how to watch the 2025 show