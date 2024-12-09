Golden Globes: Eddie Redmayne and Keira Knightley among British stars nominated for awards

Eddie Redmayne and Kiera Knightley are among a host of British stars nominated for next year's Golden Globe Awards.

Redmayne starred in Sky Atlantic's thriller Day Of The Jackal and Knightley is the lead in Netflix's spy series Black Doves.

Genre-blurring Musical Emilia Perez - which is about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender-affirming surgery to become a woman - led the field with ten nominations.

It was followed by the historical epic The Brutalist, starring Adrian Brody, which got seven nods.

Cardinal drama Conclave,The Wizard Of Oz prequel Wicked - which has taken so far taken hundreds of millions at the box office - and Anora, which is about a New York stripper who falls for the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, also received recognition.

Other British stars to make it into contention included Kate Winslet (who was nominated in both the TV and film categories for The Regime and Lee), Gary Oldman for hit Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, Hugh Grant for horror movie Heretic and Daniel Craig for his film Queer, based on the 1985 novella by William S Burroughs.

Irish star Colin Firth got a nod for his performance in Sky Atlantic's The Penguin, which offers a deep dive into the life of one of Gotham's most notorious gangsters.

Meanwhile, there was a surprise nomination for Robbie Williams for his offbeat biopic, Better Man, which is his life story told through the medium of a computer-generated monkey.

Among a starry field of nominees, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Glen Powell and Selena Gomez all scored nominations.

Like Winslet, Gomez received nods in both the film and TV category, for her work on Emilia Perez and Only Murders In The Building.

Announced by actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut live from LA, it's the first big milestone of awards season, and the first signpost to which films we'll be hearing lots more about ahead of next year's Oscars.

Unlike other awards, the Globes cover both TV and film and are split by genre, falling into either the drama or comedy and musical category - meaning a wealth of nominees are in the running.

Last year's nominations were led by Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the latter of which went on to win best picture at the Oscars.

Now in comeback mode, the Globes had previously faced criticism over a lack of diversity in the organisation, which led to the event being held behind closed doors in 2022.

Golden Globes winners will be announced on Sunday 5 January, with the ceremony hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.