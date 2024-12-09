Golden Globe nominations: Emilia Perez sets record with 10 nods — even though critics hated it

Shortly after Emilia Pérez arrived on Netflix on November 13 — following a limited theatrical run — The Atlantic called it a “film impossible to have mild feelings about.” Well, the votes are in and the Golden Globes loved it.

Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical about a transgender cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) received a record 10 nominations on Monday (December 9), making it the most nominated comedy or musical film in the awards show’s history.

The film is up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Audiard, Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, Best Actress for Karla Sofia Gascón, Screenplay, Original score and more.

It’s a huge vote of confidence for Emilia Pérez, which divided critics, at a ceremony that is widely seen as an important predictor for the Oscars.

In her two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey questioned Audiard’s depiction of the trans experience. “Instead, he renders Emilia and her pre-transition self as two entirely different, disconnected people, as if he only sees his trans lead as a metaphor, an opportunity to explore his own thoughts on rebirth and second chances,” wrote Loughrey. “There’s a slight whiff of reductive gender essentialism here: the notion that womanhood is purity manifest, that Lady Macbeth was always clear of her damned spots.”

Her sentiments were echoed by other critics, one of whom called it the “Most Unique Cis Nonsense You’ll Ever See.” While Gomez, Loughrey argues, was miscast and robbed of the “deadpan charisma” that makes her so watchable on Only Murders in the Building she received nominations for both projects.

Selena Gomez as Jessi in Netflix’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ (Shanna Besson/PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÃ IFLMS - FRANCE 2 CINÃMA)

This year was a strong one for double nominations as Sebastian Stan was also named in two categories, one for his turn as the president-elect in Ali Abbasi’s Hollywood-repelling Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, and another for his role as a struggling actor with neurofibromatosis in Aaron Schimberg’s black comedy, A Different Man. Meanwhile, Kate Winslet was recognized in Lead Actress Drama for the biopic Lee and as a Limited Series Actress for HBO’s The Regime.

Behind Pérez with seven nominations was Brady Corbet’s epic A24 drama The Brutalist, which was hailed as “the next Godfather” after its debut at Venice Film Festival in September. Set over 30 years, the film explores the life of László Tóth (Adrien Brody), a Hungarian-born Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust and, after emigrating to the US with his wife (Felicity Jones), crosses paths with the mysterious Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), who changes the course of his life.

Earning six nominations was the latest film from All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger , Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes. The British actor earned a Best Actor in a Drama nomination for his turn as a vaping cardinal tasked with electing a new pope.

Pope for the best: Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave' (Philippe Antonello/Focus Features)

The Globes also recognizes television and Hulu’s The Bear once again dominated with more nominations (five) than any other series including Best Musical/Comedy and acting nods for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Cólon-Zayas.

Only Murders in the Building and Shogun earned four more nominations apiece for Hulu while newcomers Baby Reindeer, Disclaimer and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story took home three nominations each.

Some fans were left confused by the inclusion of Squid Game, the second season of which was nominated for Best Series Drama despite the fact that it will not debut on Netflix until the end of December.

Last year, the Golden Globes managed to pull off a high-energy, feel-good event thanks largely to the charismatic stars in the room. Winners including Kieran Culkin, Ali Wong, Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Billie Eilish and Cillian Murphy delivered speeches with zest and panache, following a muted response to last-minute host Jo Koy’s awkward presenting style.

The 2025 ceremony will take place on January 5 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser will debut as host.