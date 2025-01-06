Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande eschews Glinda pink for pale yellow silk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fasten your seatbelts, fashion fans! With some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars up for awards this year, it's going to be an eventful season. And the Golden Globes gets it all started, with stars (and their stylists) marking their territory at one of Hollywood's splashiest events. Big this year: lots of sparkle and shine.

Here are some of the looks catching attention Sunday at the Golden Globes:

Ariana Grande: From Glinda pink to Hepburn yellow

She didn't wear pink, the favored color of Glinda the Good. But “Wicked” star Grande evoked another Ozian color — yellow (of the yellow brick road, of course) in Givenchy haute couture. The gown was in pale silk with a hand-beaded bodice, a vintage gown from what the designer calls the Audrey Hepburn era of Givenchy. She wore a Swarovski choker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cate Blanchett: Glistening in gold

Actor Blanchett looked like an awards statue come to life in a glistening gold gown with a ruched top by Louis Vuitton — that she also wore at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ali Wong: Fiery in red

Actor-comedian Wong wasn’t easy to miss on the carpet: She wore a cascading gown of bright fire-engine red tulle. The Balenciaga number was accessorized with a satin belt and glamorous black spandex opera gloves, almost up to the shoulder.

Tyler James Williams: Schooling the masses in fashion

Williams, of “Abbott Elementary,” is never safe or boring on the carpet. On Sunday he sported a gray pinstripe suit with cropped, double-breasted jacket with dramatic shoulder pads and a bare chest peeking out, over loose trousers.

Glen Powell: A (fashion) hitman in Armani

Powell eschewed the tie and instead channeled casual glamour in an open-necked brown shirt and black velvet jacket, by Giorgio Armani.

The Associated Press