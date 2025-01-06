Golden Globes fashion moments
More celebrities arrive to the famous red carpet, such as Pamela Anderson rocking her make-up free face, Emma Stone debuting a new pixie haircut and Timothée Chalamet ditching ties for a blue silk scarf. (Jan. 5)
Miley Cyrus, who co-wrote a song for "The Last Showgirl" starring Pamela Anderson, shut down the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes in glittery Celine. See the look here.
The singer spoke about fully embracing herself in a post on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 5
Taylor Swift’s backup singer Jeslyn Gorman shared a carousel of photos from her 2024, which included a number of behind-the-scenes pics from the epic Era Tour.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively won’t be attending the Golden Globe Award, despite Reynolds’s film Deadpool & Wolverine clinching a Golden Globe nomination.
It's officially awards season — and our favourite celebrities didn't disappoint on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Sharon Stone looked stunning in a slinky body con gown as she made an appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards. See the moment here...
Chalamet is nominated for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama for 'A Complete Unknown'
Demi Moore landed the first acting award of her career — yes, career — after taking home the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. She won for her go-for-broke performance as an aging celebrity in the body horror satire “The Substance.” “I’m in shock right now. I’ve been doing …
Cara Delevingne shocks fans with a 'pregnancy' photo, reveals American Horror Story role, and reflects on a transformative 2024.
The Prince and Princess of Wales had an memorable snowball fight back in 2016 - discover the incredible backstory behind the iconic images...
Prior to her rumored split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour, British singer Lily Allen supposedly got creative when trying to see if Harbour was being unfaithful. According to the Daily Mail, Allen made an account on the high-profile dating app Raya to see if Harbour, who gained global recognition for his portrayal of Jim Hopper in the Netflix science-fiction series, was looking for other women. Through her account, she found his profile on the app, and could see that he had been active.
Haley Joel shared the sibling snap on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 5
Perez’s longtime friend Kendall Jenner also attended the party at Lucky Strike on Jan. 4
Gomez, who wore a blue satin Prada gown at the awards ceremony, and Blanco got engaged in December
Tim King, a 53-year-old Illinois man, tells PEOPLE the gift is estimated to be from 1978, when he was around 6 years old
It's the easiest, high-protein way to start the morning.
Mike Rinder, who co-hosted Scientology and the Aftermath alongside Leah Remini, has died. He was 69. Rinder’s wife, Christie King Collbran, announced the news of his death in an Instagram post on Sunday. His passing comes after revealing an advanced esophageal cancer diagnosis in June 2023, but Rinder’s cause of death has not been revealed. …
The pop star spent the holiday with her younger son, previously sharing on Instagram that the moment left her with “tears of joy”
The actor is up for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in television at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards
And just like that...she started a new trend.