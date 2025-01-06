Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser jokes about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegations

Nikki Glaser has opened hosting the Golden Globes by poking fun at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent indictments, and weight loss medications that have been used by Hollywood stars.

The American comedian, 40, who is the first woman to host the ceremony solo, is fronting the 82nd edition of the awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

While addressing Challengers star Zendaya, Glaser said: “Challengers girl, oh my god, it was so good. I mean, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card.

“I mean, seriously? Oh, no, no, I know, I’m sorry. I’m upset too. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know ‘Stanley Tucci Freak Off’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it.”

Zendaya at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

US rapper Combs, who is in a New York jail awaiting his day in court, has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he coerced and abused women for years.

“Welcome to the 82nd Golden Globes, Ozempic’s biggest night,” Glaser also said.

“If you’re watching on Paramount+, you have six days left to cancel your free trial.”

She also said: “I loved Wicked, my boyfriend loved Wicked, my boyfriend’s boyfriend really loved Wicked.”

To Dune actor Timothee Chalamet, who recently played Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, and has been nominated for best actor in a drama film for the movie, said: “You have such beautiful eyelashes on your upper lip.”

She also poked fun at Chalamet, who has a moustache and wore a blue silk scarf and simple suit on the red carpet, over his surname and called it something that Adam Sandler “would say”, by replicating the US actor’s funny exaggerated voice from his movies.

Glaser said she does not plan to roast the room because the people in it are powerful and can do anything “except tell people who to vote for”.

She did talk about US actress Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco getting engaged, saying: “Benny Blanco is also here thanks to a genie that granted his wish, man, lucky guy.”

Glaser is known for her presenting work on reality dating shows Bravo’s Blind Date, and HBO Max’s FBoy Island, as well as fronting her own talk show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and acting in the Amy Schumer comedies Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty.

She is also known for her roasts of celebrities, most recently NFL star Tom Brady who she poked fun at over his complex love life and his one-time advocacy of crypto.

Glaser has also made barbs about The West Wing star Rob Lowe and Die Hard actor Bruce Willis on the Comedy Central Roast programme.

Her 2024 HBO comedy special Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die was nominated for an outstanding variety programme Emmy, a best comedy album Grammy, and a Golden Globe for best performance in stand-up comedy on television.

However, she missed out on Sunday night on her first Golden Globe win, joking instead that Ali Wong taking home the gong for her special Ali Wong: Single Lady made her some money.

Glaser said she had bet on Wong on a “European gambling site, so you lose some, you win some”.

Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Glaser has also appeared on Dancing With The Stars, where she was sent home first in 2018, and the 2022 US edition of The Masked Singer. Last year, she told People magazine that she spent “close to” 100,000 dollars (£80,495) on attending 22 concerts in Taylor Swift’s US Eras Tour.

“I want to be clear that we’re including travel expenses, hotels, and me also flying and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me, plus tickets, plus merch,” she said.

She has previously spoken about becoming sober, being vegan, and going through an eating disorder as a teenager.