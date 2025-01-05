Golden Globes Red Carpet 2025 Arrivals

The 82nd annual Golden Globes kicked off on Sunday night as nominees and celebrities stepped out on the red carpet. Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Zendaya and more are slated to attend the awards ceremony, which begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Nikki Glaser.

“[I] want to call out hypocrisy and I want to make fun of Hollywood taking itself too seriously and all the things that it deserves to be mocked for. But I also want to make everyone have a good night and not make anyone feel roasted,” Glaser told WWD ahead of the ceremony.

More from WWD

ADVERTISEMENT

Check back throughout the night for updates on all the fashion and beauty details from the carpet, and follow along with WWD’s Eye on the Golden Globes red carpet livestream cohosted by Ashley Graham. The 2025 Golden Globes will be available to watch live on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+.

Here’s a list of all the 2025 Golden Globe nominees. Click to see all of WWD’s Eye on the Golden Globe coverage, and shop 100+ red carpet-ready skin care, makeup and hair essentials at the Amazon Beauty store.

Launch Gallery: Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos, Live Updates

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.