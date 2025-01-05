Golden Globes: The red carpet in pictures

Hollywood stars are bringing plenty of style (as well as The Substance) to the Golden Globes red carpet, as awards season kicks off in Los Angeles.

The ceremony is the first major celebrity event of the year, and a key early milestone on the film awards calendar, which concludes with the Oscars on 2 March.

Fresh from the Christmas break, celebrities are usually in a playful and relaxed mood at the Globes, and ready to have some fun on the red carpet.

Here are some of the stars and outfits that have stood out so far - with plenty more to follow.

Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, was among the first stars to walk the red carpet [Getty Images]

Clarence Maclin, a real-life former inmate of Sing Sing prison, is nominated for playing a version of himself in the film adaptation [Getty Images]

The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas is nominated for best supporting TV actress [Getty Images]

Max Braunstein and Miles Mitchell were invited to attend after winning Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet lookalike contests respectively [Getty Images]

Hit Man star Glen Powell (the real one) also posed for photographs [Getty Images]

Aardman duo Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham brought along models of Wallace and Gromit, whose film Vengeance Most Fowl is up for best animated movie [Getty Images]

US comic and actress Mindy Kaling wore a glittering gold dress [Getty Images]

There was another gold dress from Cate Blanchett, nominated for her role in TV series Disclaimer [Getty Images]

Singer Maren Morris co-wrote and performed Kiss The Sky, nominated for best original song, taken from The Wild Robot [Getty Images]

Also in red was Beef star Ali Wong, who is nominated for best TV stand-up comedy performance for Single Lady [Reuters]