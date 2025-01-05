Golden Globes: The red carpet in pictures

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
·2 min read

Hollywood stars are bringing plenty of style (as well as The Substance) to the Golden Globes red carpet, as awards season kicks off in Los Angeles.

The ceremony is the first major celebrity event of the year, and a key early milestone on the film awards calendar, which concludes with the Oscars on 2 March.

Fresh from the Christmas break, celebrities are usually in a playful and relaxed mood at the Globes, and ready to have some fun on the red carpet.

Here are some of the stars and outfits that have stood out so far - with plenty more to follow.

Monica Barbaro attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, was among the first stars to walk the red carpet [Getty Images]
Clarence Maclin attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Clarence Maclin, a real-life former inmate of Sing Sing prison, is nominated for playing a version of himself in the film adaptation [Getty Images]
Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas is nominated for best supporting TV actress [Getty Images]
Max Braunstein and Miles Mitchell attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Max Braunstein and Miles Mitchell were invited to attend after winning Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet lookalike contests respectively [Getty Images]
Glen Powell attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Hit Man star Glen Powell (the real one) also posed for photographs [Getty Images]
Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Aardman duo Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham brought along models of Wallace and Gromit, whose film Vengeance Most Fowl is up for best animated movie [Getty Images]
Mindy Kaling attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
US comic and actress Mindy Kaling wore a glittering gold dress [Getty Images]
Cate Blanchett attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
There was another gold dress from Cate Blanchett, nominated for her role in TV series Disclaimer [Getty Images]
Maren Morris at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025
Singer Maren Morris co-wrote and performed Kiss The Sky, nominated for best original song, taken from The Wild Robot [Getty Images]
Ali Wong attends the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2025.
Also in red was Beef star Ali Wong, who is nominated for best TV stand-up comedy performance for Single Lady [Reuters]
Jonathan van Ness during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Queer Eye star Jonathan van Ness hit the red carpet in an eye-catching green dress [Getty Images]

