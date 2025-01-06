Globes 'Brutalist' winner sends love to Aubrey Plaza after husband Jeff Baena's death

One Golden Globe winner is sending love to Aubrey Plaza, just days after a family tragedy.

In his best-director acceptance speech during Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, "The Brutalist" filmmaker Brady Corbet sent his support to Plaza, whose husband, Jeff Baena, died on Friday.

"Tonight, my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family," Corbet said as he concluded his remarks.

Baena, a director and screenwriter, died Friday at his home in California, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records. He was 47. The cause of death was listed as suicide.

Plaza had been announced as a presenter at Sunday's Golden Globes prior to Baena's death but did not appear.

Actors Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena arrive at the Sundance NextFest Film Festival premiere of "Life After Beth" at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel on Aug. 8, 2014, in Los Angeles.

Baena was known for directing films like "Life After Beth" and "The Little Hours," both of which starred Plaza, and for writing movies like "I Heart Huckabees." He and Plaza had been dating since 2010 and married in 2020.

Several stars have been sending support to Plaza and mourning Baena in recent days.

In the comments section of Plaza's most recent Instagram post, Julia Fox wrote that she is "sending you so much love," while Selma Blair said, "No words can touch this painful time. Only love and strength and support from everyone. I am so sorry."

Wilmington-born actor Aubrey Plaza and director/writer Jeff Baena attend the GREY GOOSE Blue Door Hosts "Life After Beth" Party on Jan. 19, 2014, in Park City, Utah.

Alison Brie, who starred in several of Baena's films including "Horse Girl," wrote on Instagram, "Rest in peace, my friend." She also shared a post from Adam Pally, who said, "My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house or in his orbit."

In his acceptance speech, Corbet also paid tribute to his late grandfather, his grandfather's brother, and his friend Kevin Turen, all of whom he said died while he was making "The Brutalist."

"I wouldn't be standing here tonight if it were not for their influence," he said.

Later in the evening, Corbet returned to the stage as his film "The Brutalist" was awarded best drama film. The three-and-a-half-hour epic stars Adrien Brody, who won best actor in a drama movie for his performance.

In his second speech, Corbet thanked all of his collaborators who "bet on this film that kept falling apart" and "stuck with it through thick and thin."

