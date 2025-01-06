Golden Globes winners: from Zoe Saldaña to Demi Moore
It’s been a fantastic year for film and television, with culture-vultures treated to sprawling historical epics both in cinema form (The Brutalist) and on streamers (Shōgun), family-friendly musicals in Wicked and decidedly un-family-friendly musicals in Emilia Pérez...
But as another year of the annual Hollywood love-in rolls around, the packed slate has made it difficult to predict which films or series could sweep the board. Unlike last year, when Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was a favourite from the offset, the 2025 Globes is all to play for.
Read below for the full list of winners across film and television.
Who won at the Golden Globes?
This piece will be updated throughout the ceremony, with the winners in bold.
Film
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama: Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama: Actress
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Actor
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Actress
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture: Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture: Actress
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Original Score
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducal and Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song
Beautiful That Way – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li (from The Last Showgirl)
Compress/Repress – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (from Challengers)
El Mal – Clément Ducal, Camille, Jacques Audiard (from Emilia Pérez)
Forbidden Road – Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek (from Better Man)
Kiss the Sky – Delacey, Jordan K Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi (from The Wild Robot)
Mi Camino – Clément Ducol, Camille (from Emilia Pérez)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Television
Best TV Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best TV Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erike Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance in a Television Series, Drama – Actor
Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Performance in a Television Series, Drama – Actress
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best Performance in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Actor
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Actress
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edibiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Actor
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott. Ripley
Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Actress
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - Actor
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Actress
Lisa Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country