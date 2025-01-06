Golden Globes: The winners and nominees (updating live)

Jessica Gunning won the award for best supporting actress in a TV show for Baby Reindeer [Getty Images]

The Golden Globe Awards 2025 are taking place in Los Angeles, with musical Emilia Pérez leading the charge with 10 nominations.

Other films in the running include The Brutalist (seven nominations), Conclave, (six), Anora and The Substance (five each).

Wicked, A Real Pain, Challengers and The Wild Robot have four nominations apiece.

Here is the nomination list in full, which is being updated with the winners in each category throughout the night:

Best film - drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best film - musical or comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best non-English language film

WINNER: Emilia Pérez

All We Imagine as Light

The Girl with the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best animated film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematic and box office achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best actress - drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best actor - drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best actress - musical or comedy

WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Zendaya, Challengers

Best actor - musical or comedy

WINNER: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best screenplay

WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best original song

Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl

Compress/Repress, Challengers

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

Forbidden Road, Better Man

Kiss The Sky, The Wild Robot

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Best original film score

Conclave

The Brutalist

The Wild Robot

Emilia Pérez

Challengers

Dune: Part Two

Best TV series - drama

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal

Best TV series - comedy or musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best limited TV series

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best TV actress - drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best TV actor – drama

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman (Paramount+)

Best TV actress - comedy or musical

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Best TV actor - comedy or musical

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best TV actress - limited series

WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best TV actor - limited series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best supporting actress - TV

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best supporting actor - TV

WINNER: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best TV stand-up comedy performance