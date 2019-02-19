Golden State Warriors Propose New Hotel in Mission Bay

San Francisco is sitting courtside as the Golden State Warriors make a play to expand the footprint of its $1.5 billion, 18,000-seat Chase Center arena project with the addition of a 142-room hotel that would include another 25 condo units on the property’s upper floors. The proposed building would take the place of an already approved 24,000-square-foot retail building, though the new proposal would still have restaurant and retail components. The Chase Center is being privately funded through the Golden State Warriors' corporation and ownership. SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, would operate the 1Hotel-branded property. Although an architect has yet to be selected, the Warriors are planning to build up to the neighborhood’s 160-foot height limit.

The president of the Golden State Warriors, Rick Welts, has explained that Mission Bay neighborhood businesses and residents have expressed a need for hotels, particularly for visitors to the UCSF Medical Center. Marriott is already in the midst of building a 250-room hotel at Third and Channel streets. “The goal is to activate use of the site every day of the year,” said Welts. “Three-quarters of the events that take place there will not be Warriors events.” Pending further approval from local agencies and the city’s Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure, the Warriors plan to begin construction in 2021 and open in 2023.

