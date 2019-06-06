The Golden State Warriors Trolled Drake with Pusha T's Diss Track at Game 3 of NBA Finals

The beef between Drake and the Golden State Warriors continued at Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, with the Warriors playing Pusha T’s diss track “The Story of Adidon” during warm-ups, according to NBC Sports.

The music could be heard in Oracle Arena ahead of the game, according to fan-recorded video.

Thursday’s slight by the Warriors is just another chapter in what is becoming a storied back-and-forth for the 32-year-old rapper and the Oakland-based NBA team, as both have repeatedly traded barbs throughout much of the series between Drake’s hometown team, the Toronto Raptors, and their Finals adversaries.

The significance of the team warming up to Pusha T did not go unnoticed by Drake, as the two rappers engaged in a very public beef last year, with both men dropping diss tracks aimed at each other.

RELATED: The NBA Had to Talk to Drake About His Courtside Antics During the Finals

Last week, Warriors power forward Draymond Green bickered back and forth with Drake — who has been an enduring sideline presence for the entire Raptors post-season — during Game 1.

In Game 2, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson got into it with the “Hotline Bling” rapper, calling him a “bum a–.”

Drake (left) and Steph Curry | Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty; Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty More

Not to be upstaged, Drake has gotten his own digs in throughout the series, wearing a throwback Dell Curry Raptors jersey to the Scotiabank Arena to taunt Steph Curry. Dell Curry, Steph’s father, played for the Toronto Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

Drake unsurprisingly took to social media to further pick at the team after the Pusha T move on Thursday.

RELATED: Drake Appears to Call Warriors Player Draymond Green ‘Trash’ After Raptors Win First Finals Game

Drake posted a picture on his Instagram story of a shirtless Thompson posing with several women. He added the caption “Stay Golden my friends… goodnight,” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

The star’s team was victorious on Wednesday night, defeating the Warriors 123-109. The Toronto-based rapper will likely have to answer for his trolling, however, as it’s back into enemy territory for Drake as the series remains in Oakland for Game 4 on Friday.