Goldie Hawn Admits 'I Don't Think I've Changed At All' Since Becoming a Grandma of 8: 'I Love It'

Goldie Hawn and husband Kurt Russell are parents to daughter Kate Hudson and sons Boston Russell, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Steve Granitz/WireImage Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell arrives at the Goldie Hawn Hosts Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids on May 6, 2016.

Goldie Hawn loves her role as a grandma, but she doesn't let it change her.

On the Wednesday, Nov. 20 episode of Making Space with Hoda Kotb, the actress, 78, opened up about her transition from being a parent of four to a grandmother of eight. She shared how the promotion changed her parenting approach and reflected on her journey through motherhood.

Hawn is a mom to Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, as well as son Wyatt Russell with Kurt Russell. She’s also a stepmom to Kurt Russell’s son, Boston Russell, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Season Hubley.



Hawn became a grandma for the first time with the birth of Ryder, Kate's oldest child, in 2004. “When Ryder was born, Kate’s first, I still had a kid at home,” she recalled, referring to her son Wyatt, who was a teenager at the time.

Todd Williamson/Getty Goldie Hawn's family

Asked how she changed after taking on the role of grandmother, Hawn revealed, "I don’t think I’ve changed at all."

Hawn and Russell are now loving grandparents to Kate's three kids (Ryder, Bingham and Rani Rose), Oliver's three kids (Bodhi Hawn, Wilder Brooks and Rio Laura), and Wyatt's two sons (Buddy Prine and Boone Joseph). The actress adds that there's a "big, wide range" of ages in her eight grandchildren, from 7 months to 20 years old.

"Being a go-go grandmother, I love it," Hawn told Kotb.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Wyatt Russell, Ryder Robinson, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

She continued to describe the "unbelievable" transition from a mom to a grandmom: "It’s an unbelievable weave that starts to happen when your children start to have children. But they’re the parents," she shared. "And what one has to be careful is that we don’t want to be a horn that’s always saying, 'Why’d you do that?' and, 'They should do this,' and whatever. So Kurt and I give them full autonomy."

Hawn then admitted, "I will say, I miss being a mother," as she recalled the way her kids used to worship her.



"My Wyatt used to say, 'Mother, may I kiss your royal ring?' You know, because I always like these big rings. I mean, they love you so much. And that’s the one thing we talk about parenting. Remember that," she advised Kotb. "No one will love you like your children do. And that’s the most important part of your life."

She continued, "One day they’ll be living their life. One day you’re going to wonder why they didn’t call you. But at one point in time, you were the queen, you were the 'it' girl. And that really is important to cherish."

"I do love being a grandmother, but I’m not the boss. I’m just the one that can deliver happiness to them, and also an ear if they need it," she said.

