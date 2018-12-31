Golds and Goals moments: Exciting 2019 shaping up for sports

So many sports happenings, so little time – but we’re here to help. Yahoo News Singapore picks the top sporting moments of this past week, and tries to make sense of what had happened.

1. Second half of EPL shaping up

With the English Premier League (EPL) entering its second half of the 2018/19 season, how will the next five months pan out for the 20 teams? Here’s a quick analysis:

Title fight: For the first time in EPL history, there were four teams that crossed the 40-point mark at the halfway stage of the league. Liverpool (54 points), Manchester City (47), Tottenham (45) and Chelsea (43) are all fantastic teams who can beat anyone when on song, but realistically, the title race will boil down to the top two. Liverpool have the momentum at the moment with nine straight wins, but if any team can match or surpass that streak, it is Man City. Thursday’s top-of-the-table clash between the two sides could shape much of the remaining season. But if Liverpool and their erudite manager Jurgen Klopp can keep their cool amid the increasing pressure from their long-suffering fans, they just might clinch the EPL title for the first time.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal of the game against Bournemouth on 30 December, 2018.

Champions League spots: Should Liverpool and Man City stay in the top two positions until the end of the season, Tottenham and Chelsea are expected to fend off Arsenal (38 points) and Manchester United (35 points) for the remaining two Champions League spots. Arsenal seem to have cooled off after a strong start to the season, and remain a work in progress in the first post-Arsene Wenger season. Man United, on the other hand, seem rejuvenated and unshackled after dismissing Jose Mourinho and ditching his dour tactics. With three straight wins under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they could be riding a wave of positive momentum up the table and snatch that fourth spot.

Relegation battle: Seven EPL teams did not reach 20 points at the halfway stage: Crystal Palace (19 points), Newcastle (18), Cardiff (18), Southampton (15), Burnley (15), Fulham (14) and Huddersfield (10). Fulham and Southampton have changed their managers, and are finding sparks of form of late. Huddersfield, on the other hand, were dealt a huge blow when key player Aaron Mooy suffered a bad knee injury. They look ill-equipped to last the distance and beat the drop, while Burnley and Cardiff are also struggling to string a good run to get themselves out of trouble.

2. What 2019 holds for sports

The New Zealand All Blacks celebrate with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final against Australia in 2015.

With 2018 drawing to an end, it is time to look forward to a brand new sports calendar for 2019. Here are some of the highlights for the coming year:

3. Best and worst of goalkeepers

Goalkeepers, they’re a weird bunch aren’t they? Sometimes they will pull off the most unbelievable saves, and then sometimes they will make the most cringeworthy (and hilarious) errors.

Take Filippo Perucchini, who plays for Italian Serie B mid-table side Ascoli. On Thursday (28 December), he was in goal when Ascoli played Serie B table-toppers Palermo. Many expected a Palermo victory (and indeed they eventually won 3-0), but what they did not expect was Perucchini doing this for their opening goal:

In Serie B, Ascoli goalkeeper, Perucchini, did this… pic.twitter.com/GxOEBJ6KCV — Touchline Live (@Touchline_Live) December 27, 2018

