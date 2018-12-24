Golds and Goals moments: Manchester City suddenly vulnerable after shock loss

So many sports happenings, so little time – but we’re here to help. Yahoo News Singapore picks the top sporting moments of this past week, and tries to make sense of what had happened.

1. Townsend screamer sends Man City reeling

Some spectacular goals mean more than others and Andros Townsend’s jaw-dropping strike for Crystal Palace against Manchester City on Saturday (22 December) could become the defining moment of this English Premier League (EPL) season.

Andros Townsend’s goal is so much better with this commentary pic.twitter.com/wk04Dio0Ax — Guy (@GuyFutbol_) December 23, 2018





Man City had taken an early lead, but Palace drew level in the 33rd minute through Jeff Schlupp. Many fans might be thinking that this is a mere blip and Man City would soon regain supremacy. Yet, two minutes after the Palace opener, Townsend silenced the home crowd with this superlative effort.

Palace would eventually stun the defending champions 3-2, and City’s defeat meant they failed to close a four-point gap against Liverpool at the top of the table. It was also their second loss in three games, and suddenly their aura of invincibility has faded dramatically.

Could this be a costly defeat in City’s bid to retain their title? Their 4 January showdown with Liverpool takes on a bigger significance than it was before, as City can ill-afford to fall further behind the Reds, who are undefeated so far in the EPL. Can they find back their imperious form – and improve their error-prone defence – in time?

2. Aduriz’s no-run-up penalty

Usually, footballers take a few run-up steps before hitting a penalty kick. Some take it to the extreme, like Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who takes an eternity to run up to his spot kicks.

Then there is Athletic Bilbao’s veteran striker Aritz Aduriz. The 37-year-old, who holds the record for being the oldest person to score for the Spanish national team, decided to forgo the run-up altogether while taking a spot kick against Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday:

El lanzamiento de penalty de Aduriz 😱 pic.twitter.com/sqHK4I5FpV — Marathonbet España (@Marathonbet_es) December 22, 2018





Aduriz is no stranger to cheeky penalties. Earlier this month, when Athletic were drawing 0-0 with Girona in stoppage time, he converted a vital penalty by calmly chipping the ball down the middle of the goalmouth to snatch victory. Let’s hope more players take up his newest “no run-up” style – it certainly speeds up the process.

3. Look back 2018: Stunning feats

There have been many viral sports videos throughout this year, and some of them feature truly amazing sporting feats. Let’s start with this unbelievable heave which won a basketball game in Chicago for Evanston Township High School:

Hole-in-ones in golf are always worth celebrating, but sometimes that feat can prove to be instrumental in giving the golfer a tournament victory. That was what happened to 27-year-old Eddie Pepperell at the British Masters in October, as he managed a hole-in-one in the opening round. He would go on to win the event on Sunday by just two strokes, meaning that the hole-in-on was crucial in giving him that advantage:

And to prove that football is not just a man’s game, check out this jaw-dropping goal by Cliftonville Ladies defender and Northern Ireland international Billie Simpson, during the 2-2 draw with Sion Swifts in the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership:

Finally, Olympic champion Anna Gasser wrote another chapter in her snowboard career after becoming the first woman to land a “cab triple cork” jump. It involves taking off in the switch position with the “wrong” foot forward, followed by three and a half rotations in the air, and then landing in the forward position. Confused? Here’s the feat in all its glory:

4. Look back 2018: Shocking fails

When it comes to sporting “fails” of 2018, two instances pop up immediately in your head. The first is the unforgettable howler by the Cleveland Cavaliers’ JR Smith near the end of regulation time in Game One of the National Basketball Association Finals in June:

All of America watched him forget that the game was tied, and attempt to dribble out the clock because he thought the Cavs were winning against the Golden State Warriors. The game then went to overtime and the Warriors proceeded to crush Cleveland, and LeBron James’ exasperated reaction to JR – those outstretched hands – quickly became a meme.

