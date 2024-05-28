Golf-ball-sized hail and damaging winds expected with thunderstorms Tuesday

Star-Telegram Bot
·4 min read

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 4:10 a.m. for Wise County.

Expect golf-ball-sized hail (1.75 inches) and wind gusts of up to 65 mph.

"At 4:09 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Amon G Carter, or near Bowie, moving southeast at 15 mph," states the NWS. "People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

Expect the thunderstorm to affect Alvord around 4:55 a.m.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Park Springs and Crafton.

The NWS states, "For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways."

This warning is in effect until 5:15 a.m.

What to do as threat of lightning approaches?

Lightning hits the United States approximately 25 million times annually. The majority of these strikes happen during the summer, causing around 20 fatalities each year, according to the NWS. The likelihood of lightning increases as a thunderstorm gets closer and reaches its highest point when the storm is directly overhead. This risk decreases as the storm moves away.

Here are tips on how to stay safe during a thunderstorm:

• To minimize risk of being struck by lightning, when going outside, have a plan to get to a safer place.

• If the sky becomes threatening and thunder can be heard, find a safe place to shelter.

• Once indoors, avoid touching corded phones, electrical equipment, plumbing, and windows and doors.

• Wait for 30 minutes after the final lightning or thunder before heading outside again.

If finding indoor shelter is not an option:

• Stay away from open fields, hill summits, or ridge tops.

• Keep a distance from tall, solitary trees or other elevated structures. When in a forest, stay in proximity to shorter tree groupings.

• If you are with a group, fan out to stop the current from transmitting between members.

• If you are camping in an open setting, set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low spot. Bear in mind, a tent does not protect you from lightning.

• Stay away from water, wet items, and metal objects. Water and metal do not attract lightning but they are excellent conductors of electricity.

What to do in the rain on the road?

• Switch on headlights — Even during daylight hours, using headlights can enhance visibility and signal your presence to other drivers.

• On the road — Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

• Avoid puddles — Driving into puddles or low rainwater areas can lead to vehicles hydroplaning or losing control.

• Don't tail large vehicles closely — Trucks or buses can kick up a water spray that obstructs visibility.

• Avoid flooded zones — If you encounter a flooded road, make a U-turn and go back. The powerful currents of flash floods can carry drivers off the road. Driving through deep water can also damage a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning happens when a vehicle starts sliding uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service

