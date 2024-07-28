Golf Cart Rally for Kamala Harris Held in The Villages

Kamala Harris supporters held a golf cart parade in The Villages, Florida, a community known for its retirees and for being a conservative stronghold in the red state.

Video and photos taken by Vickie Goodman Hunter shows golf carts adorned with American flags, photos of Harris and signs supporting her, and signs for issues facing voters, including climate change, women’s rights, and abortion.

Villages-News reported the group of “hundreds” created a traffic jam on streets near the parking lot rendezvous point.

A similar parade was held by Donald Trump supporters in The Villages after the shooting that injured the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania. Credit: Vickie Goodman Hunter via Storyful

