Golfer Brian Harman says woman who tried to save his six-year-old son’s life is in a coma

Pro golfer Brian Harman has shared that a family friend is in a coma after she tried to save his six-year-old son’s life.

During a press conference in Georgia on Tuesday (November 19), Harman spoke about how his son, Walter, nearly drowned in the ocean on October 13 during a family trip to the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in Florida.

“Cathy Dowdy, a family friend — really, we call ‘em family friends but they’re family — she went in the water,” he told reporters shortly before he competed in the RSM Classic. “She went in the water after my son. He’s six. Couldn’t get to him. Another gentleman coming down the beach, Crane Cantrell, jumped in. He makes it out fine; Cathy [got] injured really badly.”

He added: “She’s been in a coma for going on six weeks now and so obviously our world down here was kind of turned on its head.”

As reported by a local Florida newspaper St. John’s Citizen, a lifeguard reached Dowdy during the drowning incident and brought her to shore, before performing CPR on her. Emergency responders then arrived at the beach at 12:15 pm on October 13 and she was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

During the press conference, Harman — who shares three children with wife Kelly Van Skye — explained how his son nearly drowned. “He was out boogie boarding with one of his really good friends, got ripped out to sea by just a rip current,” the golfer said.

Brian Harman says his family friend rush in to save his son who was drowning in ocean in Florida (Getty Images)

He also acknowledged Crane and Dowdy for stepping in to help his son, noting he wanted to use his platform to “bring awareness” to what they did.

“They disregarded theirselves, went into the water, saved my son and how do you thank people like that? I don’t know other than to just say what you think. I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life,” he explained.

The three-time PGA champion said he’s thinking of Dowdy, who’s in Savannah and “still hurt real bad.” He also called the support he’s recently received “one of the most touching things” he’s experienced, before sending his love to Dowdy’s family.

“And for all we’ve been through and for how terrible it’s been for Mike and Christina and Nicole (Dowdy’s family members), they’re family for us and we’re with ‘em till the end, and I appreciate everybody that’s helped us out through all this. You know, prayers for Cathy,” he said.

Following the drowning accident, Dowdy’s friend launched a GoFundMe page to help support her recovery journey. There have been more than 480 donations so far, with the fundraiser raising more than $80,000 — surpassing its $20,000 goal.

“We are setting up this GoFundMe account to help support the Dowdy Family during this difficult time. The money raised will help cover the expenses for hotel rooms, possible long-term lodging, food and gas,” the description of the GoFundMe page reads. “We want them to be comfortable and supported for the time it takes for our Cathy to make it back to us. Above all, we ask you to continue to PRAY for a full recovery.”

Along with six-year-old Walter, Harman and his wife have two other children: Cooper Marie, eight, and Jack two.

Harman is currently competing in the RSM Classic on the PGA tour. The tournament will run until November 24, with the event taking place at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons, Georgia.