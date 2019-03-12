Golfer Michelle Wie Is Engaged to NBA Great Jerry West's Son Jonnie: 'My Person for Life!'

Michelle Wie is engaged!

On Sunday, the golfer, 29, announced that her boyfriend Jonnie West popped the question.

“My person for life!!!!!!!!! ?????????????????? #WieGoesWest @jonniewest4” Wie captioned a slideshow of photos from the moment West — the son of former Lakers star Jerry West — proposed in San Francisco.

In the first photo, West, 30, can be seen smiling up at Wie while down on one knee.

In the next photo, both Wie and West smiled at the camera, with the golf star showing off her massive engagement ring by placing her hand over West’s shoulder.

For the last shot, the lovebirds shared a sweet embrace with a beautiful garden of pink and red flowers in the background.

Wie and West first went public with their relationship in January.

The five-time LPGA winner shared a cute selfie of herself with West, who serves as the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors, writing, “Got to spend the last couple of days with my ??.”

In January, Wie shared a photo from their Valentine’s Day celebration.

“Can’t wait to spend 999 more Valentine Days with you ??.”

The new chapter in Wie’s life comes a few months after she underwent surgery on her hand.

In October, Wie revealed on Twitter that she was diagnosed “with having a small Avulsion Fracture, bone spurring, and never entrapment” in her right hand.

The injury forced Wie to end her 2018 season.

“After 3 cortisone injections and some rest following the British Open, we were hoping it was going to be enough to grind through the rest of the season, but it wasn’t enough to get me through,” Wie explained.

“So I made the decision after Hana Bank to withdraw from the rest of the season, come back to the states, and get surgery to fix these issues. It’s been disheartening dealing with pain in my hand all year but hopefully I am finally on the path to being and STAYING pain free!”

The golf star went on to share that the surgery was a success, however, Wie had to withdraw mid-way into the first round of the 2019 HSBC Women’s World Championship last month due to more pain in the hand.

On Feb. 28, Wie opened up about her decision to withdraw saying it was “the hardest decision to make.”

“Following my round, I went straight to the hospital to get an MRI and luckily the surgery site looks like it’s healing great.

“Thank you all for your relentless support and patience throughout this process.”