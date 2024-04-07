Golfshotz takes Entrepreneur of the Year Award

The Reid Centre in Mount Pearl resembled the glitz and glam of a tinsel town ball last week when the Mount Pearl - Paradise Chamber of Commerce held its Best in Business Awards Gala.

The Chamber, which opened its doors in 1985, holds the gala every year to encourage excellence in business practices.

Host Keith Power of Spirit of Newfoundland had the crowd laughing throughout the evening, while musicians Dana Parsons and Wade Tarling kicked off the night with a few musical numbers.

With almost 200 people in attendance, some 48 businesses were nominated for nine awards.

Chamber President Colleen Glynn told the guests it’s an exciting time to be in business.

The first award of the night, the Innovation Award, went to Genoa Design, a production design firm in Mount Pearl specializing in 3D modelling services to shipbuilding and offshore industries in the province.

“Feeling like being at the Oscars,” said Luke Joyce, director of communications and marketing at Genoa Design. “Thank you to the chamber for the award, it’s greatly appreciated. We are very proud to be a company in Mount Pearl. We have two locations and almost 200 people working here, and we really appreciate your support, and we love supporting the community.”

Golfshotz, an indoor driving range and cocktail bar took home the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Golfshotz opened in 2019, and soon after navigated the trials and tribulations of running a new business during a pandemic.

Co-owner Trevor Heffernan cited 2023 as very likely the most stressful year of his life, but appreciated the recognition nonetheless.

“This is one of the best feelings that I’ve ever had,” added Tara O’Reilly, the other half of Golfshotz. “Both Trevor and I have had a really strong work ethic instilled in us since a very young age. It’s nice to be recognized and have an award that represents that.”

The New Business of the Year Award went to Advantage RV Repair Services, founded and helmed by Curt MacKenzie who was visibly moved by the recognition.

Story continues

“Just to be nominated… it’s completely unexpected,” he said.

After congratulating the other nominees in the category, MacKenzie went on to detail the difficulties of Advantage RV’s first year of business.

“We opened March 1st, 2020, with one employee,” he said, pausing for a row of laughter from the audience. “What happened 16 days later? The world shut down.”

Since then his company has grown substantially in both profit and personnel, citing participation in the chamber as a boon to his success.

The Local Impact - Mount Pearl Award went to the Mount Pearl Soccer Association, a household name in local sports for over 50 years.

President Lisa Inkpen was there to accept the award, who like many winners that night, said she was simply honored to be nominated, noting that many people in the room have likely been touched or involved in MPSA in their lifetime.

“As a longstanding not-for-profit, we feel that it’s always been about community and our volunteers and the City of Mount Pearl,” she said. “We’re so honored to be a part of the community and we’re grateful for everybody’s contribution.”

Ray’s K&D Grocery in Paradise took home the Local Impact - Paradise Award. The store has been very involved in community work as of late, including working with Food First NL to battle hunger, supporting a community group garden, and helping with plans for a soup kitchen on the horizon.

Kim French accepted the award, stating it was time to give back to the community after 43 years in business.

“Even in a world of big business domination, us little guys are still very relevant,” she said. “We’re actual street reach and are important regardless of what’s going on with all the big players out there.”

The Customer Service Award went to Coleman’s Mount Pearl, with communications coordinator Sasha Persaud accepting it on behalf of the company.

Persaud sang the praises of her co-workers and their dedication to customer service.

“Our team creates a natural, family-like atmosphere, always willing to listen and striving to improve our customer service,” she said.

Persaud dedicated the award to Ed Hannaford, a Colemans employee who died just this month. Hannaford, she said, exhibited the qualities being saluted by the chamber and was vital to the store’s “warm and loving culture.”

“This one’s for you,” she said.

Employee of the Year bragging rights went to Olha Rabchevska, a pastry chef at Coffee Matters in Paradise who emigrated to the community from Ukraine just last year.

She appeared with co-owner Scott Hillier, who praised her adaptability and willingness to learn many duties within the business.

Rabchevska was elated upon receiving the award, mentioning how much she enjoys working with the team.

“After leaving my home in Ukraine I now have all of my family in Canada,” she said. “Newfoundland is a wonderful place with very good people. Newfoundland is now my home.”

The second last award given out was the Business Excellence Award for Companies with less than 15 Employees, which went to Up Sky Down Films and accepted by owner and operator Roger Maunder.

Up Sky Down is a prolific film studio based in Mount Pearl with an extensive portfolio across the province, including the nomination videos showcased at the gala.

“The thing about having a production company is it’s different every day,” said Maunder. “This recognition underscores our commitment to exceptional work and strong relationships. We’re thankful for the trust of our clients and partners which pushes us to surpass expectations and build meaningful connections.”

Next month, Up Sky Down will be airing Forgotten Warriors on CBC, a film about nine people from Conne River who took on the government.

At the awards show's end, Landwash Brewery took home the Business Excellence Award for Companies with more than 15 Employees. A very elated co-owner Christy Coady accepted the honour and thanked her entire staff one by one for the company's success.

“Thank you to the judges, thank you to the Mount Pearl Paradise Chamber of Commerce, and congratulations to the rest of the nominees,” she said. “You’re all awesome and excellent.”

TD Bank sponsored this year’s installation of the business awards. The Paradise Double Ice Complex will hold the show in 2025.

Chad Feehan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News