Gone in 30 seconds: how car criminals struck one night in Chichester

A Range Rover Sport on the production line in Solihull. Jaguar Land Rover has spent more than £15m upgrading security on models dating back to 2016.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Shortly before midnight on one night in May last year, CCTV captured two thieves approaching a Range Rover Sport parked in Chichester.

The theft in which the two suspects drove off within 30 seconds highlights how quickly modern car security systems can be defeated, often with software tools bought online. Range Rovers have been commonly targeted by gangs, sending insurance premiums rising to record highs.

Jaguar Land Rover has spent more than £15m upgrading its security systems in models dating back to 2016, but also wants a police drive to combat the thieves. It is also funding police operations at ports to stop criminal gangs.

While residents, insurance firms and the motoring industry want a crackdown on vehicle crime, an analysis by the Observer reveals that in many areas including Chichester thieves are operating with little chance of getting caught.

In the ward of Chichester south, where the Range Rover Sport was stolen, there were 50 vehicle crimes in the year to last September, and investigations into 45 were closed without a suspect being identified. None of the crimes resulted in a successful prosecution.

The centre of Chichester has one of the highest rates of vehicle crime by population in the country, but also no successful prosecutions. There were 55 vehicle crimes in the year to last September, with 51 closed without a suspect being identified.

Like in many areas of the country, car theft in Sussex is increasing with motorists facing rising insurance premiums. Vehicle theft in Sussex rose from 1,668 offences in the year to March 2022 to 2,319 in the year to March 2023, an increase of 39%, according to Home Office figures.

One of the biggest drivers in the surge of vehicle theft is keyless car crime. In January, police warned people to be vigilant over gangs targeting prestige car brands in the county.

Detective Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna, from Surrey and Sussex Operations Command, said: “We have seen criminals targeting keyless entry vehicles for theft and use in their criminality. In December 29 vehicles were stolen in this way across Sussex, and in November there were 36 incidents.

“We are aware of the impact this criminality has and our teams are working hard to disrupt criminal groups using our roads to steal these vehicles. Owners can also take the simple steps such as keeping key fobs in Faraday bags and using a steering wheel lock to help prevent crime.”

Residents say the county’s beauty spots are also targeted by thieves breaking into vehicles. Sandra Moore, regional co-ordinator for Midhurst and district neighbourhood watch, said: “In a rural area, we have crimes where people try pot luck, and will smash a vehicle’s window and put their hand in. They are gone in five seconds.

“We are concerned about increasing vehicle crime and we would like to see more done, but the police are very stretched and it’s difficult. We try and work with the police to provide people with advice on crime prevention.”

About four percent of vehicle theft result in Sussex result in a charge. This compares to a rate of just 0.9% in the Metropolitan Police area, the lowest in the country.

A Sussex police spokesperson confirmed that no suspects had been arrested in the theft of the Range Rover last May, despite a police appeal and publicity over the CCTV footage. The spokesperson said: “We understand the impact vehicle crime has on owners and in our communities, and officers are working hard to tackle this.

“The force has issued guidance and prevention advice for vehicle owners on our website, in particular for keyless vehicle thefts, and further campaign and enforcement work is planned this spring.

“We will continue to fully investigate reported offences, identifying and pursuing any viable lines of enquiry, and urge those impacted by crime to contact.”

The Met Police said: “Any allegation of crime reported to the police will be assessed to see if there are any viable lines of enquiry including forensic opportunities that can be progressed.”