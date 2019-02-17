'I was gone': Former footballer Glenn Hoddle 'died for 60 seconds' after TV studio cardiac arrest

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest on a TV studio set, revealing his heart stopped for 60 seconds.

He said he was "gone" when he collapsed at the end of a live BT Sport broadcast, hitting the back of his head on the floor - and had to be brought back to life by a sound engineer.

Hoddle told The Sun that sound engineer Simon Daniels broke seven of his ribs while performing CPR.

He said: "The engineer ran to me and brought me back to life. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. It just wasn't my time to go."

The former manager was a guest on the Live Saturday Morning Savage Show and had been playing a keepy-uppy game with host Robbie Savage when he went into cardiac arrest.

Hoddle said: "After the credits rolled, I was just at the moment of volleying the ball back to him when I fell backwards and smashed my head on the floor.

"It's ironic that if I had died, the last thing I would have done on this Earth was kick a ball. What a way to go!

"It could have happened on live TV. The timing of everything that day was incredible."

The pundit revealed that Savage initially thought he was joking, but soon realised something serious had happened and began shouting for help.

Mr Daniels, who was a volunteer policeman, then rushed to his side and began giving orders.

"If he had been in the toilet, or left the studio, or not on duty, I would not be here to tell my story," Hoddle said.

Daniels kept him alive until paramedics arrived at the scene six minutes later and airlifted him to hospital.

Initially, medics feared he had suffered brain damage after his fall.

He said: "I bumped my head so badly that that was their first concern. My head was so black it looked like it had been burned."

Scans showed that Hoddle's brain had not been affected and he was transferred by ambulance to St Bartholomew's Hospital in central London.

Hoddle admitted he feels very lucky to be alive, saying: "It keeps hitting me in waves, how lucky I am despite everything.

"The stars were aligned in many, many different ways."

The former England boss has now teamed up with the British Heart Foundation to raise funds to provide defibrillators to grassroots football clubs across the UK.