'This has gone too far': Drones temporarily closed runways at NY airport, governor says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in a Saturday statement said runways were closed at the New York Stewart Airport for about an hour Friday night due to nearby drone activity and called on Congress to strengthen oversight of drones.

Hochul's statement comes among a rash of reported drone sightings, concern from some politicians and reassurances from federal agencies.

"This has gone too far," Hochul said in the statement.

Hochul urged Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act empowering local law enforcement to do more to counter drones. The statement comes as the New York State Intelligence Center continues to investigate sightings in the state alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.

She joins several lawmakers in demanding the Biden Administration do more about the sightings. Meanwhile, Federal authorities have tried to reassure residents that the objects don’t appear to be operating nefariously. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have said many sightings appear to be not drones at all.

“Extending these powers to New York State and our peers is essential. Until those powers are granted to state and local officials, the Biden Administration must step in by directing additional federal law enforcement to New York and the surrounding region to ensure the safety of our critical infrastructure and our people."

Sightings reported in New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania

Large drone sighting reports began gaining attention in New Jersey in late November. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said several agencies, including federal and state law enforcement partners, would "coordinate, monitor, and investigate the drone activity."

This month sightings have been reported in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland prompting worries, theories and calls for transparency. Because the sightings aren't confirmed to be connected, it's possible different sightings have different explanations.

At a Thursday press briefing, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said there is no evidence of foreign-based involvement from coastal vessels.

Lawmakers demand answers

Until there's clarity to what these sightings are, lawmakers and President-elect Donald Trump are placing pressure on the government for answers.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to demand government give answers writing "Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!" On Nov. 22, the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction prohibiting drones over Trump's National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

On Thursday Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., criticized the Biden administration for being "dismissive" about the reported sightings arguing the White House team has failed his "obligation to the American people to figure out and tell us what is going on immediately."

Democrat U.S. Senators Cory Booker, N.J., Andy Kim, N.J., Kristen Gillibrand, N.Y., and Chuck Schumer, N.Y., post a joint letter to the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday requesting a briefing on how the agencies will "identify and address the source of these incursions."

