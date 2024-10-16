'Gonna Need a Bigger... Truck': Police Get Helping Hand Removing Dead Shark

Chief Brody in Jaws might have needed a bigger boat, but it was a bigger truck that police in Orleans, Massachusetts, needed to deal with another giant shark recently.

Images released by Orleans Police Department shows the giant great white loaded onto the back of a truck, after they said they called in Nauset Recovery to help out.

“Unfortunately, this giant was located washed up on the beach, and just as with a 4x4 stuck on the outer, we called Dennis to tow it away. You really never know what kind of call you’ll respond to on any given shift,” the force wrote. Credit: Orleans Police Department via Storyful