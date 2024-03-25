'A good addition': Why wider receiver Curtis Samuel will be a Swiss Army knife for the Buffalo Bills

Sky News
Four men accused by the Russians of carrying out a deadly attack on a concert hall appeared to show clear signs of having been brutally interrogated when they were paraded in court. The suspects, from Tajikistan, were charged with terror offences after Friday's attack at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, left 137 people dead and at least 182 injured. Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, 32, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, 30, Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, 19, appeared at Basmanny district court in Moscow on Sunday.