‘Good Bones’ Talent Mina Starsiak Hawk Needs A Million Bucks Per Episode To Consider Any Return

Mina Starsiak Hawk was surrounded by family on her HGTV series, Good Bones. That was a blessing and a curse, she confessed on her podcast, Mina AF.

Starsiak Hawk said she wasn’t on the best of terms with her co-star and mother, Karen Laine, and her brother, Tad, when the series ended. That and the burdens of taking big risks on renovations wore on her, which makes any Good Bones return unlikely.

“I just think it would be a really bad decision for me, like, mentally and emotionally, let alone financially, to kinda get back in that place,” she said on the podcast.

“I said, ‘There’s not enough money in the world that would put me in the place I was a year ago, Because it was that bad.” She added, “That’s probably a lie. If someone was like, ‘I’ll give you a million dollars an episode,’ and I had to go back to that place for a year, but I’d be set for the rest of my life, maybe that would be worth it.”

The final two seasons of Good Bones were “really hard emotionally and mentally, financially and physically.” The final episode aired in October 2023.

The end of the series saw the stakes raised. “It was all my money. It was my family’s money. It was my business’s success.” She added, “And the reality was that it was getting to a point where I couldn’t handle the stakes and I couldn’t handle the projects, and I couldn’t handle the risk.”

She concluded, “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to fully explain or have people understand the situation and what it was doing to me.”

