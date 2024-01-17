Good character: Breakfast shines light on those who make Lee’s Summit a better place

Hundreds of people will come together later this month to celebrate everyday heroes making a positive impact in Lee’s Summit. The Mayor’s Character Breakfast, hosted by Lee’s Summit CARES, will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Jan. 25 at the John Knox Village Pavilion.

The popular event, now in its 20th year, typically sells out, with around 500 to 600 expected to attend. In addition to recognizing Lee’s Summit role models, the Character Breakfast serves as a fundraising event for Lee’s Summit CARES to support the organization’s efforts to foster physical and mental wellness among youth and families.

Ryan Gibson, Lee’s Summit CARES Board of Directors president, said the Character Breakfast is a staple in the community, uniting hundreds of individuals to recognize outstanding examples of character.

“It is a true celebration,” he said, “bringing together our great community to celebrate those who exemplify what Lee’s Summit citizens strive for day in and out: to be individuals that promote great character and kindness to all.”

Keynote speaker this year will be Blake McKinney, pastor at the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit and author of “Refresh: A Moment with God in the Middle of Your Day.”

Awards will be presented by Mayor Bill Baird and Chris Madden, Lee’s Summit CARES’ new executive director. During the program, attendees will hear inspiring stories about the 12 people receiving Reflections of Character Awards, as well as the winners of the Ethics in Business Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Russ Berlin, a retired Lee’s Summit R-7 music teacher and co-founder of the Lee’s Summit Symphony, was selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Berlin began his career teaching band and choral music in Kansas City, Kansas, soon joining the Lee’s Summit School District as an elementary music teacher.

Within a few years, he became band, orchestra and jazz band director at Lee’s Summit High School. When Lee’s Summit North High School opened in 1995, he transferred to the new school and initiated its orchestra program. Berlin and his students won numerous honors during his years with the school district.

After his retirement from public school teaching, Berlin and Phyllis Hamilton joined forces to bring together musicians and music supporters to begin the Lee’s Summit Symphony, presenting the first concert in 2003. With the help of Berlin’s leadership and talents, the musical organization continued to grow and thrive. He retired from his role as Lee’s Summit Symphony music director/conductor in 2022.

Chip Moxley of Tingle Flooring, a wholesale floor-covering distributor, is receiving this year’s Ethics in Business Award. This recognition goes to someone who exemplifies significant ethics in their professional and personal relationships.

The 12 Reflections of Character Awards are presented to local citizens nominated by community members and selected by a committee. Each award is based on a character trait including appreciation, citizenship, cooperation, courage, family, honesty, kindness, perseverance, respect, responsibility, self-control and sportsmanship.

Businesses and individuals are also invited to provide additional financial support for the event and for Lee’s Summit CARES through sponsorships available at various levels.

For more than 35 years, Lee’s Summit CARES has focused on the prevention of suicide and underage substance use, parenting classes and character development. The coalition includes healthcare organizations, law enforcement, businesses, churches, civic groups, educators, students and parents. For more information about Lee’s Summit CARES or the Mayor’s Character Breakfast, go here.