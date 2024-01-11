The Good Doctor, famed for TikTok memes, to end after season 7

ABC’s hospital drama, The Good Doctor, will come to an end after its upcoming seventh season.

The popular series – which is based on a Korean drama of the same name – stars English actor Freddie Highmore as a young, autistic surgeon who gives up his quaint country life to join the fast-paced surgical unit at San Jose St Bonaventure Hospital.

“Playing Dr Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life,” said Highmore, according to Variety.

“I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented – and lovely – cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

The Good Doctor first debuted on network television in 2017. And while it has since become a commercial hit, it has also attracted substantial criticism over its portrayal of autism, with a number of recirculated clips being met with derision and mockery online.

Last year, one particular scene, which saw an angry and teary-eyed Dr Murphy yelling, “I am a surgeon” at fellow Doctor Jackson Han (Daniel Dae Kim), went viral on TikTok. The moment spawned numerous internet memes.

Freddie Highmore in ‘The Good Doctor' (ABC)

In a 2019 interview with Digitial Spy, Highmore, who does not have autism himself, said: “I’m constantly learning.

“Aside from continual research, or working with the consultant that we have, I’m also talking to people who feel that they have a personal connection to the show through autism, and are pleased or thankful that the show is seeking to raise awareness in that way.”

In addition to Highmore, the show’s current cast includes Chuku Modu, Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Noah Galvin.

The seventh and final season of The Good Doctor will premiere on ABC on 20 February at 10pm EST. In the UK, the series is available to stream on NOW, with some seasons also streaming on Prime Video and Channel 4.