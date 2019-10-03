The Good Doctor season 4: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

The third season of ABC's The Good Doctor just kicked off (premiering on September 23 in the US), but fans of the show are already desperate to know if it has been renewed for season four.

The medical drama follows Freddie Highmore's Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon with savant syndrome working at the San Jose St Bonaventure Hospital.

But will this be the final chapter? Here's everything you need to know.

The Good Doctor season 4 release date: When will it air?

First up, we need that all-important season four renewal given how popular the show is with both viewers and critics, we'd expect it to get the thumbs up.

It became the most-watched drama on network TV just a month after it first landed, despite competing against the likes of This Is Us and NCIS. And the first half of its debut season attracted roughly 17 million viewers for each episode in the US.

All three seasons have premiered in late September, so it's almost guaranteed that season four will do the same.

The Good Doctor season 4 trailer: When can I watch it?

Season three has only just begun and there's still no word on season four.

Sorry friends!

But we'd expect a lot more of the same.





The Good Doctor season 4 guest stars: Who can we expect?

Previous guest stars include Irene Keng (Dr Elle McLean), Eve Gordon (Nurse Fryday), Eric Winter (Matt Coyle), Marsha Thomason (Dr Isabel Barnes),Kelly Blatz (Aidan Coulter), Manny Jacinto (Bobby Ato), Necar Zadegan (Dr Ko), Holly Taylor (Maddie Glassman), Ricky He (Kellan Park), Vered Blonstein (Lana Moore), and Alex Plank (Javier Maldonado).

And we'd expect lots more in season four.

The Good Doctor season 4 Hulu: When will it premiere?

The Good Doctor's original network is ABC, but Hulu subscribers can also watch it there.

It goes out the day after it appears on ABC, so we'd be surprised if anything changes for season four.

In the UK, you can watch the show on Sky Witness and it's also available to stream via NOW TV.

The Good Doctor season 4 cast: Who's in it?

If season four does get the green light, we'd obviously expect to see Freddie Highmore return as Dr Shaun Murphy, being the titular character and all.

The other key players appearing in season three are: Dr Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas), Dr Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara), Dr Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper), Allegra Aoki (Tamlyn Tomita), Dr Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez), Dr Alex Park (Will Yun Lee), Dr Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), and Dr Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole).