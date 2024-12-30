Good Feet Store now open in Columbia

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Djokovic says players have 'been kept in the dark' on Sinner, Swiatek doping breaches
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — On the eve of his return to the court, Novak Djokovic has weighed in on tennis’s high-profile doping cases and criticized what he perceives as double standards in the sport.
- The Canadian Press
All smiles as Djokovic and Kyrgios treat crowd to flashy shots in doubles win
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Exchanging smiles, laughs and flashy shots, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios teamed up in doubles on Monday as they both returned to the court in preparation for the Australian Open.
- BBC
Djokovic and Kyrgios win 'awesome' doubles debut
After a long-running feud, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios developed a bromance and are now celebrating their first win as a doubles pair.
- People
Serena Williams Tries on the Jean Skirt She Couldn't Wear Prior to Weight Loss: 'Will It or Will It Not Fit?'
Williams announced her goal of fitting into the Valentino skirt in January and updated fans on her progress throughout the year
- PA Media: Sport
Katie Boulter dreading prospect of playing fiance Alex De Minaur at United Cup
The 28-year-old could come up against fiancé De Minaur in a mixed doubles match when Britain face Australia on New Year’s Day.
- Hello!
King Charles interrupts Christmas break to share 'great sadness' over death in new statement
The monarch is currently spending the festive break at his Sandringham estate, where the Wales' are also staying
- The Daily Beast
Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death
President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr
- The Daily Beast
Fallen Syrian Dictator’s ‘Dying’ Wife Blocked From Cancer Treatment
The wife of the fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad will not be able to return to Britain, where she was born and raised, for cancer treatment, according to a report. The UK government said it would not permit Asma al-Assad entry if she was to attempt it, after her father told the Daily Beast she wanted to return to the UK because her condition cannot be “adequately monitored” in Russia, where she is now living. Additionally, The Daily Telegraph of London reported Thursday that she was in a “
- The Daily Beast
Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War
President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe
- People
Heather Locklear Calls Out the Differences Between “Spin City” Costars Michael J. Fox and Charlie Sheen
The ABC sitcom originally starred Michael J. Fox, who left the show after four seasons following his Parkinson's diagnosis and was replaced by Charlie Sheen
- WWD
Mary Tyler Moore Shocked Viewers With an Iconic Green Dress That’s Still Trending Nearly 50 Years Later
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
- LA Times
The question sending shockwaves through Hollywood: How did Blake Lively get those damaging texts?
In a Dec. 24 lawsuit, the founder of a publicity firm that represented actor Justin Baldoni effectively outed herself as the source of texts. She disavows involvement.
- HuffPost
George Conway Jabs At 'Ex-Wife' Kellyanne Conway In Blunt Take On Trump Supporters
The conservative attorney did not mention his ex by name, but took a shot at her while describing Donald Trump's fans.
- FTW Outdoors
Ref Clete Blakeman couldn’t help but laugh while announcing Aaron Rodgers’ unnecessary roughness penalty
Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets have never been further from "The Mendoza Line" of normalness, generally organized function, and competence. Gang Green has won just two games since Halloween, and if we're being candid, there is no hope i
- People
Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Look All Grown Up in Photos from Their Christmas Celebration — and North is Nearly Taller Than Her Mom!
The SKIMS founder shared sweet photos with all four of her kids as they celebrated the holiday
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Admit They Made Big Mistake
The Edmonton Oilers probably wish they didn't sign this free agent forward.
- The Independent
Retired Army general declares Musk a ‘national security risk’ in brutal NYT op-ed
Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré highlighted the tech billionaire’s history of appeasing and praising the Chinese Communist Party and his multiple business deals with it
- CBC
GTA car thieves kept stealing, found new loopholes in 2024
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
- BuzzFeed
"ICE" Is One Of The Rudest Dining Habits Ever, And You Might Be Doing It
This is what happens when a one-upper comes to the table.
- The Daily Beast
MSNBC Panel Laughs in Republican’s Face Over Speaker Replacement Suggestion
Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh shocked an MSNBC panel into laughter with his earnest suggestion of who Republicans may choose as their next House Speaker. The Republican opted for a blast from the past, exclaiming on The Weekend that Kevin McCarthy would be a “wonderful turn” for the speakership. Considering current Speaker Mike Johnson only took the role from McCarthy in October 2023, the MSNBC pundits didn’t seem to buy that the party would opt for the switcheroo to happen again.