‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Review: Bafflingly Whimsical Detective Series Adds Nothing to the Genre

It is a truth universally acknowledged (or should be) that not all hit TV is good TV. No one is more acquainted with this idea than the creative minds at Netflix, the people who brought you “gourmet cheeseburgers” like “Ginny & Georgia,” “Firefly Lane,” and “My Life with the Walter Boys.” Sometimes an audience craves arbitrary drama more than intellectual stimulation, and who am I to harsh that buzz?

The latest product out of this factory is “A Good Girls’ Guide to Murder,” based on the novel by Holly Jackson and coming to Netflix via BBC and creator Poppy Coogan. Pippa (Emma Myers) is determined to solve a five-year-old crime that haunts her town: the disappearance of Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies), to which her boyfriend Sal (Rahul Pattni) confessed before dying by suicide. She teams up with Sal’s brother Ravi (Zain Iqbal), who yearns to prove his brother’s innocence as Sal and Andie’s relationship gives way to a web of secrets.

You might be wondering why Pip wants to take on this investigation (other than school credit, a truly crude incentive), what her relationship is to the case or qualifications she has to play detective, but none of this is explained or remotely interrogated (all six episodes were screened for critics). All she can drum up to anyone who asks is that Sal was a nice guy who simply wouldn’t do something like this — a conviction that often borders on delusion as the series makes it clear that they barely knew each other (Pip was just a kid when all this happened, even though Sal knew her by name). As best friend Cara retorts the very first time this flimsy excuse is peddled, nice guys are capable of doing bad things, as history has proven time and again.

The next utterly confounding choice is, that as Pip starts to approach figures from Aimee and Sal’s lives, they all agree pretty much instantly to her interviews. No one questions her motives, her qualifications, her timing — and even when they do, they’re quick to volunteer information that they withheld from the police and each other for five years. Again, you may wonder: What is it about Pip that endears her to these people, many of whom have a lot to lose if their obfuscation comes to light? Again, there is no answer. “Nobody is going to bother with a school girl doing a project,” Pip tells her friends — except that pretty much everybody of note in the case is ostensibly bursting to talk to her, and an anonymous messenger feels threatened enough to demand she stop.

There’s an interesting thread of commentary here that’s only thinly addressed; a pretty white girl disappeared and a town mourned, only to trust her memory to a different pretty white girl down the line, one whose concerns and approach appear more palatable than those of the brown family wanting answers about their dead son. Ravi is tasked with repeatedly reminding Pip how the police and the town see his family, which she never really reacts to or validates in any meaningful way. Pip’s fixation on Sal is intentionally laced with selfish motives, but the series at large doesn’t offset this by building out his character, his brother, or spending any additional time with his family and friends.

‘Jane Eyre’ alert!

These moments reek of virtue signaling when “Good Girl’s Guide” isn’t actually interested in interrogating power and privilege (for that, there is Hulu’s “Under the Bridge,” emotionally heftier but remarkably sensitive to its subjects); this show wants to be a spunky little detective romp but the premise is too tragic to really leave room for that, especially in later episodes. From the girlboss musical choices to Pip and Ravi flirting while they catfish a suspect to the way Pip’s friends talk about what happened, the entire show feels tonally divorced from any realistic context for most of its run.

The “good girl” part of the title refers to Pip’s generally squeaky clean persona; no romantic relationships, no drinking, no drugs, and a nerdy predisposition illustrated in episode 1 by her brandishing a copy of “Jane Eyre (unfortunately, liking “Jane Eyre” is not enough to set oneself apart from other fictional heroines). Innocence does not preclude someone from having personality, but it does in this case, where Pip’s sheltered existence is mostly demonstrated by her looking constantly on the verge of tears and having no real interests of her own outside of the case (she does have a crush on Nicola Tesla, which is hilariously hyper-specific).

The writing, directing, and acting struggle to find a balance, resulting in not a single notable performance (except the suspect uncovered in Episode 5, around the exact time that the show becomes marginally watchable). Once again, I must point viewers away from this and directly to “Under the Bridge,” in which the ensemble of teen actors are consistently, chillingly outstanding.

But hits aren’t hits because they’re singularly outstanding. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” is likely a more than sufficient diet-detective series, free of the dramatic weight of its more realistic counterparts and bereft of any true charm, excellence, or originality. I suspect it will be in the Netflix Top Ten within a week — and by then I’ll have forgotten all about it.

Grade: C

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” is now streaming on Netflix.

