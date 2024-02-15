Everything you need to know about A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder adapts Holly Jackson's first novel in her trilogy. (BBC)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is heading to BBC Three, so get ready armchair detectives because this is a crime you'll be keen to solve.

Based on the first book in Holly Jackson's beloved YA trilogy, the author's work has propelled her to stardom and with good reason. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder features a thrilling and intense plot that will keep viewers guessing, just like it did with readers, as they follow self-proclaimed detective Pip Fitz-Amobi on her quest for justice.

Some details of the show has been revealed by the BBC and Jackson in the lead up to its release, here is everything you need to know.

When is A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder being released?

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder centres on Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers, pictured) who decides to investigate a murder-suicide case from five years earlier and find out what really happened. (BBC)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is set to premiere on BBC Three, and the series will be released as part of the channel's slate in 2024. It has not yet been confirmed when in 2024 this will happen.

However, Jackson has teased fans about the adaptation, sharing new images from the show on Thursday 15 February and writing on Instagram "Pip and Ravi are coming home soooooooooooooooooon". Given the series was filmed back in summer 2023 it stands to reason that fans can expect the series in the first half of the year, but an official release date will be revealed in due course.

What is the plot for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

Emma Myers is joined by Zain Iqbal, who takes on the role of Ravi Singh. (BBC)

The story is based on Jackson's first novel, which is a New York Times bestseller and has won a number of accolades such as Barnes and Noble Best Books of the Year in 2020.

It centres around Pip Fitz-Amobi, a 17-year-old living in the sleepy fictional British town of Little Kilton, Buckinghamshire. But the town is anything but quiet because five years earlier it was rocked by huge tragedy when teen Andie Bell went missing, presumed dead, and her boyfriend Sal Singh took his own life in what was declared a murder-suicide plot.

Star pupil Pip isn't satisfied with this conclusion though, and for her secondary school EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) she takes it upon herself to investigate. She teams up with Sal's younger brother Ravi in order to find out what happened, and who could have framed Sal if their suspicions are correct.

No stone is left unturned, and the more people she speaks with the more she learns about the dark secrets of her town. But by digging deeper into it, the more her own life, and the lives of those she loves, hangs in the balance.

Who stars in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

The A Good Girl's Guide to Murder cast includes Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalithn, Raiko Gohara and Jude Morgan-Collie. (BBC)

The TV series features a cast full of exciting rising stars and up-and-coming talent. Emma Myers leads the show as Pip, fans of Netflix's Wednesday will recognise her as the young Addams' bubbly roommate Enid. She is joined by Zain Iqbal, who takes on the role of Ravi.

India Lillie Davies and Rahul Pattni portray Andie and Sal, while Asha Banks plays Pip's best friend Cara Ward, and their friend group is completed with Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson, Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds, and Raiko Gohara as Zach Chen.

The show's cast is completed by Ghosts actor Mathew Baynton, Anna Maxwell Martin (pictured) and Gary Beadle as Pip's parents Leanne and Victor Amobi. (BBC)

A number of people come into contact with Pip over the course of the story, including an old school colleague of Andie's Nat Da Silva, played by Jessica Webber, Andie's sister Becca, played by Carla Woodcock, and her father Jason, played by Matt Chambers. Pip also speaks with Andie's old acquaintances Naomi Ward (Yasmin Al-Khudhairi) and Max Hastings (Henry Ashton) to learn what happened.

The show's cast is completed by Ghosts actor Mathew Baynton, who portrays Cara and Naomi's father and Pip's school teacher Elliot Ward, and Anna Maxwell Martin and Gary Beadle as Pip's parents Leanne and Victor Amobi.

Will the BBC adapt Good Girl, Gone Bad and As Good as Dead?

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is the first in a trilogy, but there is no news yet whether the BBC will adapt all three novels by Holly Jackson (centre). (BBC)

By virtue of being based on a trilogy, fans of Jackson's books are no doubt wondering if the subsequent books in the series Good Girl, Gone Bad and As Good as Dead will be adapted. The BBC has not yet confirmed if it will be adapting the sequels, and likely won't announce any decision until the first season has aired to see if it has been well received.

Pip continues to be the focus of Good Girl, Gone Bad and As Good as Dead, both of which sees the character tackle new cases in the aftermath of the events of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Without giving too much away about what the first book entails, one sequel centres on a missing persons case while the other sees Pip dealing with a potentially dangerous stalker.

Is there a trailer for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

No, so far the BBC has not released a trailer for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, but first look images have been shared by Jackson. The series will likely land a trailer closer to its release.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder premieres on BBC Three in 2024.