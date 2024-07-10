A Good Girl's Guide to Murder fans get series renewal hope Easter egg

Has the BBC Three adaptation of Holly Jackson's books already hinted at a new series to come?

What did you miss?

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder fans were given an exciting hint at a series renewal with an Easter egg in episode two.

The Holly Jackson book adaptation has been streaming on BBC iPlayer, but made its way onto BBC Three on Wednesday night and did not disappoint, with a glimmer of hope that the cast could be back for more of Jackson's novel series.

Fans of the thrillers may have spotted the moment as lead character Pip Fitz-Amobi and her friends sat down for a chilling campfire chat.

What, how, and why?

Holly Jackson fans hoping to see more of the author's work adapted by the BBC have been offered a hint that their wish could be granted in an Easter egg moment from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder's second episode.

Jackson's first novel is now a BBC Three series starring Emma Myers as Pip, and it made its long-awaited debut on TV tonight having already begun streaming on iPlayer.

Pip and her friends endured a creepy camping trip. (BBC)

The first two episodes aired back to back, and eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted a reference to later book As Good As Dead which seemed to suggest there is hope for a series renewal.

Pip and her friends set out on a camping trip and settled down for a campfire chat that came with the usual scary stories.

Connor asked: "Have you guys heard about the Duct Tape Killer? Apparently he wraps duct tape around his victims before he strangles them to death."

While the conversation quickly moved on, fans of the series will recognise it as a reference to Jackson's other work which sees Pip investigate the Duct Tape Killer.

Myers told Yahoo previously: "I was honestly excited to see what they would do because I wanted a mention of the killer anywhere. I don't want to spoil anything obviously if people haven't read the books, but man I was so happy when I saw that they gave Jude [Morgan-Collie] that line.

"All of us were were like, 'oh, we're going to talk about it. We're going to talk about it'. But I think it was a good idea to put that in there because obviously people will point to Easter eggs and will get excited about them for future each seasons, if we do them."

One viewer commented on X: "The foreshadowing is crazy. I really need season 3 please."

What else happened on A Good Girl's Guide to Murder?

Max had some shocking news about Andie. (BBC)

Episode two also revealed the shock twist that murder victim Andie Bell had been dealing drugs.

Towards the end of the episode, Pip visited accused murderer, the late Sal Singh's, dodgy mate Max at his home to dig around his personal belongings.

He told her that Andie had actually been selling drugs to various other teens around the sleepy village of Little Kilton, further muddying what Pip thought she knew of the case.

The first episode in the series had already offered a great cliffhanger as Sal's brother Ravi pointed out his confession text was unlikely to have come from him because the spelling and grammar was perfect, which was totally out of character for him.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder airs on BBC Three at 9pm and 9.45pm on Wednesdays and streams on BBC iPlayer.

