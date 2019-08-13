‘Good Girls’ Season 3 Scores Additional Episode Order at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

“Good Girls” fans are getting a bigger season of the show than ever before.

Variety has learned exclusively that NBC has ordered an additional three episodes for the show’s upcoming third season, bringing its total episodes for the season to 16. Season 2 of the series was 13 episodes while Season 1 was 10. Season 3 will premiere at midseason.

Jenna Bans created the series, which focuses on three suburban housewives who decide to rob a grocery store to make ends meet, inadvertently pulling them deep into a life of crime. Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman lead the series, which also stars Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

Bans serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs. Michael Weaver also executive produces in addition to directing. The series is produced by Universal Television.

“Good Girls” generates substantial lift in delayed viewing, with the show averaging a 77% lift in adults 18-49 in Live+7 over its Live+Same Day haul in Season 2, per Nielsen data. On a percentage basis, that is the second biggest lift for any NBC show other than “The Good Place.” According to NBC, the show’s second season also saw a 115% lift in multi-platform viewing in adults 18-49 over its first, averaging 6.4 million viewers per episode.

