Good Morning Britain in chaos as Ed Balls kicks Susanna Reid in the head making her vision 'blurry'

Good Morning Britain viewers were left gasping after Ed Balls accidentally kicked Susanna Reid in the the head on Wednesday morning's show.

The incident happened when the presenters were taking part in a debate about passengers putting their feet on plane seats.

Two rows of a mocked-up version of airplane seats were brought in and as Reid settled into her front row seat, the politician sat behind her and proceeded to get comfortable by putting his feet up and whacking her in the back of the head.

Reid's reaction was instant, keeling over and gripping her head in pain, while a horrified Balls quickly jumped up to apologise and make sure she was okay.

After she had regained her composure, Reid then quipped: "I think we've decided it's not ok [to put your feet up on plane seats]".

Susanna Reid grabbed her head in pain after Ed Balls' foot clipped her (ITV)

Adding: "I don't think we have ever settled a debate so quickly into the show."

Later in the show she revealed that her "eyesight went blurry for 20 minutes".

Reid went onto joke that Ed had "put a heel" in her head and said: "I would really rather it were your socked feet."

Balls added: "I thought ooomph here [to put his feet on the seat]" as she quipped: "And the ooomph landed here!" in reference to her head.

Viewers were quick to weigh-in on the moment online, with some accusing Reid of milking it a bit.

"He barely clipped her," declared one person.

"WTF [what the f***]. Susanna Reid, what an over reaction with her Am Dram reaction performance," remarked another.

"Wouldn’t say that was a kick! Caught her with his heel. Seemed a bit dramatic to me!" agreed a third.