Good Morning Britain blasted for showing Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse

Good Morning Britain viewers begged the breakfast show to stop showing the "distressing" video of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping a horse.

Female Olympian Dujardin has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Team GB star has said she is "deeply ashamed" since a video has emerged. The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating the incident.

Good Morning Britain's social media on Wednesday said they would be showing the "distressing" video on TV. It said: "Charlotte Dujardin, one of Britain's most decorated Olympians, has been banned just days before the games. She has been accused of abusively whipping a horse - we have the exclusive & distressing video."

Charlotte Hawkins had said she thought it was "important" to show the video. However, social media was awash with complaints from viewers watching Good Morning Britain. Among the comments, one wrote: "If the video is so distressing, be a responsible broadcaster & don't show it."

One viewer wrote: "Stop showing this awful video of the horse being whipped for the sake of TV ratings. Tut Tut ! #gmb."

Another wrote: "@GMB please stop showing the video of the horse being whipped it’s so distressing, I am glad she has been banned she doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near a horse."

In addition, another wrote: "@gmb please stop showing this horse being wipped we get it but I have to keep turning over every 2 minutes . Makes me so angry seeing it."

Plus, a viewer wrote: "@GMB please stop showing this poor horse being constantly whipped it’s heartbreaking to see as for that cruel disgusting so called human being she should never be allowed near a horse again."

Someone else wrote: "Could we not please show the video over & over. it's horrific."

Additionally, a viewer added: "My thoughts exactly, shown is once was enough for me , then again ? Why ? Stop it ! No one wants to see it over and over. Dressage is outdated , how many more horses are getting this treatment ? Maybe stick her in a ring and whip her ??? Defenceless animal , cruel woman."

Another wrote: "FFS #GMB stop playing the video of Charlotte Dujardin whipping the horse on repeat. It’s awful and not necessary. We get it, she abuses animals. Stop sensationalising it!!"

One viewer wrote: "It's bad enough she did this please stop showing the video. I hope she's banned from animals for life #gmb."

Yahoo has reached out to Good Morning Britain for further comment. ITV didn't want to comment on the video being shown.

Charlotte Dujardin apologises for her actions

After the video came to light, Dujardin said she was "sincerely sorry" for her actions and "devastated". The Olympian has been provisionally suspended by the FEI.

She said in a statement: "What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors. I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete."

In a statement, the FEI said: "On 22 July, the FEI received a video depicting Ms Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare. This video was submitted to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant.

"According to the information received, the footage was allegedly taken several years ago during a training session conducted by Ms Dujardin at a private stable. Upon receiving the video, the FEI promptly initiated an investigation. As part of this investigation Ms Dujardin, British Equestrian and British Dressage were informed of the allegations.

"Subsequently, Ms Dujardin confirmed that she is the individual depicted in the video and acknowledged that her conduct was inappropriate. On 23 July, Charlotte Dujardin requested to be provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the investigations and voluntarily withdrew from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."