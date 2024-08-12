Good Morning Britain presenter announces break from show

Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls has announced he's going to take a summer break from the show.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a picture holding a pavlova and a selfie with his GMB co-star Kate Garraway.

"What better way to celebrate the start of summer holidays than with a pavlova - our family favourite," Balls wrote on his social platform, adding that he "loved working with Kate last week during such national turbulent times".

Related: Good Morning Britain star shares health update from intensive care

He continued: "I'm back with Susanna at the beginning of September when schools and Parliament return - see you soon."



Legendary chat host Trisha Goddard will be guest-presenting this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During a chat with Balls and Garraway last week, Goddard said that she found being interviewed nerve-wracking, adding that she was more comfortable with presenting.

"That bit [hosting], I'm not nervous about, and I said before this bit I've been shaking like a chihuahua," she joked.



Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: Best streaming services UK 2024 — including Disney Plus, Netflix, iPlayer and Apple TV+

Meanwhile, Ofcom has said (via BBC News) it has received more than 8,200 complaints over August 5's episode of Good Morning Britain.

The backlash surrounded two interviews about the government's response to the far-right riots. Some viewers argued that Balls interviewing Yvette Cooper, his wife and the home secretary, was a conflict of interest, while others were unhappy with the manner in which Labour MP Zarah Sultana was interviewed.

Addressing the backlash in a statement, a Good Morning Britain spokesperson said that the show was "satisfied that these interviews were balanced, fair and duly impartial".

Sultana said on X/Twitter following her interview: "The sneering contempt of 'journalists' will never stop me from calling out racism and Islamophobic hate."

Good Morning Britain airs weekday mornings on ITV.

You Might Also Like