Good Morning Britain reveals Ben Shephard’s replacement ahead of This Morning role

Ben Shephard left GMB after a decade last month (ITV / Good Morning Britain)

Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray has announced his return to the show following Ben Shephard's exit.

Shephard, 49, and Cat Deeley, 47, were confirmed as the new hosts of This Morning last month, succeeding Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby who left last year.

In light of Shephard’s departure, Adil revealed that he will be hosting the ITV morning show “most Fridays” alongside Kate Garraway from March 8 until the end of May.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, the Citizen Khan star shared: "From Friday, I'll be back @gmb for most Fridays until the end of May. First run is the next three Fridays until the Easter break.

"Hope you'll join me. In the current climate it feels like a huge privilege to be on morning telly. Would love it if you joined us from 6am. Thank you."

Last month it was confirmed that Shephard and Deeley will present their debut programme together on Monday, March 11.

Speaking of his new role, Shephard, who had fronted Good Morning Britain for a decade, said: "This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It's an honour to be trusted with the reins, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.

"For the last 10 years I've been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved."

Deeley said: "This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it's on, it's like having your friends over - funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful - like all the greatest friendships!

"This Morning is and always will be the viewer's show. Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we're going to do our best to take care of it."