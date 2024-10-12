Good Morning Britain star announces break until 2025

Good Morning Britain star Martin Lewis has announced his break from the show until 2025, following a recent appearance he made alongside Labour MP Lisa Nandy.

Lewis, aka The Money Saving Expert, took to X to announce his temporary departure from Good Morning Britain, saying that he wants to focus on his own ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, for the rest of the year.

He continued: "That's my last presenting shift til next year, as I choose not to do it while @itvMLshow is on (it's back later this month) so I can focus my TV energies on that (tho I'm sure I'll pop on for the odd cameo guest slot!)"

The announcement came after Lewis, who was hosting Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, appeared opposite cabinet minister Lisa Nandy, with the pair clashing over a government decision to cut the £300 Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners.

Questioning Nandy on the government decision to make the Winter Fuel Payment means-tested for the first time this year, Lewis asked the MP why she was "defending a policy that charities like Age UK are pulling their hair out about."

Thanks for the hugely positive feedback about @GMB today (from most anyway) and ta to the show for having me. That's my last presenting shift til next year, as I choose not to do it while @itvMLshow is on (it's back later this month) so I can focus my TV energies on that (tho I'm… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 9, 2024

Responding to Lewis's accusations that the poorest pensioners weren't being encouraged to apply for the benefit, Nandy said that the government was forced to make the "difficult decision" but that her party was working to "make sure that there isn't a pensioner who is left out or left behind."

Meanwhile, Lewis recently opened up about the death of his mother in an emotional appearance on This Morning, saying: "It's 40 years this year since my mum was killed and it's still just as raw 40 years later."



Good Morning Britain airs live from 6am weekdays on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

