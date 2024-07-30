Good Morning Britain star shares health update from intensive care

Good Morning Britain star Iain Dale has shared a health update from intensive care after being rushed to hospital.

Taking to X, the ITV star explained to followers that he had undergone emergency surgery to remove his gall bladder after being taken to A&E.

"Firstly, thanks for all the good wishes. I went to A&E last night at 9pm with acute pain on the right hand side of my chest," the broadcaster shared alongside a Scrubs GIF.

UPDATE: Firstly, thanks for all the good wishes. I went to A&E last night at 9pm with acute pain on the right hand side of my vhest. I am now in intensive care awaiting an operation to remove my gall bladder. Not ideal. In fact, it’s a nightmare. NHS care at Tunbridge Wells… pic.twitter.com/rRBRwYNjjQ — Iain Dale (@IainDale) July 30, 2024

"I am now in intensive care awaiting an operation to remove my gallbladder. Not ideal. In fact, it's a nightmare. NHS care at Tunbridge Wells hospital is so far outstanding."

Since sharing the news, the post has been flooded with uplifting messages from followers, with one writing: "Good grief. My very best wishes for a successful op and a swift recovery. Take care."

Many offered the ITV star sympathy having gone through similar situations, with one follower saying: "Very best to you Iain. Gall bladder pain is very unpleasant and having an operation never nice. Recovery is quick though and you'll never have to go through that pain again. Be well."

