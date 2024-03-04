Good Morning Britain star to step up after Ben Shephard exit

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray has announced his return to the show, following Ben Shephard's exit.

Ben was confirmed as the new co-host of This Morning alongside Cat Deeley last month, following Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's departures.

Adil took to X – formerly Twitter – on Saturday (March 2) to confirm that he'll be back on GMB to replace Ben from March 8.

The Citizen Khan star will present the show most Fridays alongside Kate Garraway until the end of May.

From Friday, I’ll be back @gmb for most Fridays until the end of May. First run is the next three Fridays until the Easter break. Hope you’ll join me. In the current climate it feels like a huge privilege to be on morning telly. Would love it if you joined us from 6am. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/C2YD6qiRIY — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) March 2, 2024

"From Friday, I'll be back @gmb for most Fridays until the end of May. First run is the next three Fridays until the Easter break," he said.

"Hope you'll join me. In the current climate it feels like a huge privilege to be on morning telly. Would love it if you joined us from 6am. Thank you."

Ben and Cat will be This Morning's regular presenters of the Monday to Thursday shows starting this month, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary continuing to host on Fridays.

Speaking about his decision to leave GMB for This Morning, Ben explained that it wasn't an easy choice to make.

"I've loved hosting Good Morning Britain over the past 10 years since it launched. When I left GMTV, I always swore I'd never go back because of the early mornings and it goes to show how wrong I was," he said.

"I'm grateful that my extended GMB family is only next door so that whenever I get nostalgic, I know I'm not going to be far away.

"Although I'll miss being on screen with them, my later starts mean I may be able to hang out with them all a bit more!"

The presenter also paid tribute to his GMB co-star Kate Garraway, stating: "One of the hardest decisions of course is knowing that my mornings with Kate, my on-screen wife of nearly 20 years, is coming to an end."

